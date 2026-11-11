UCLA Football Mailbag: 3 Burning Questions About the Bruins’ Playoff Hopes

The undefeated UCLA Bruins are one of two teams left in FBS play that have yet to suffer a loss this season. Both Utah and UCLA remain undefeated, yet the Utes have been getting a lot more love than the Bruins, both in the AP poll and in the College Football Playoff race.

As the Bruins enter their final three games of the season with playoff hopes in mind, here are three burning questions every Bruins fan is asking right now.

Can UCLA Realistically Finish the Regular Season Undefeated?

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Dante Lovett (21) brings down Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Perry Thompson (3) during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To finish the regular season undefeated, UCLA would need to take down Illinois at home, Michigan on the road, and their a rivaling USC team back at the Rose Bowl. Looking at the competition, it's certainly possible that UCLA can and probably should take down all three of those teams.

That doesn't mean they don't pose a threat, however. Illinois is coming off a four-game win streak as they head to the Rose Bowl this week, while Michigan's defense and the Big House pose an obvious threat to the Bruins. It very well could come down to the last week of the season as the Bruins host USC for the last matchup of the season. That game alone could have major implications in the Big Ten race and in the playoff standings.

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What Does UCLA Need To Do To Earn a Top-Four CFP Seed?

To earn a top-four seed and a bye in the College Football Playoff , UCLA would most likely need to win out. Coming in at No. 8 on the initial College Football Playoff poll signals that the committee hasn't really bought into the Bruins just yet, as they placed teams with multiple losses above them.

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney talks to an official against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In order to get the top four seed, I also think they would need to beat Indiana in the Big Ten Championship to be vaulted above them in the rankings.

Is UCLA a Legitimate National Championship Contender?

To be honest, it's very difficult to actually understand if UCLA is a national title contender. They haven't played anyone so far this year who is also on the level of contending for a national title, thus making it difficult to evaluate where they stand among the best in the country.

However, they are undefeated , and you have to give them credit for that at the very least. Judging their wins, it seems like UCLA has all the necessary tools to truly compete for both a Big Ten championship and a national championship.