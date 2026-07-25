UCLA’s Biggest X-Factor Heading Into Fall Camp

UCLA football is about to start fall camp under new head coach Bob Chesney. Chesney has completely turned over this roster, adding 62 new faces through the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

Many of the new faces have followed Chesney from James Madison, like Wayne Knight, Sahir West, and Landon Ellis. There are other players, like Leland Smith, Hall Schmidt, and Ryan McCulloch, from other schools who fit the scheme.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some players did stick around from last year's disaster, such as Eugene Brooks, Scott Taylor, Cole Martin, and others. With so many players on the roster, there aren't many who were highly rated coming out of high school.

Both Knight and West were unranked coming out of high school, while Davis and Schmidt were three-star prospects. There is only one five-star prospect on the roster, and he is finally ready to break out: Nico Iamaleava .

Nico Last Season

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleva came to UCLA after leaving Tennessee via the transfer portal due to disagreements over NIL. Coming back home to California was supposed to be a fresh start for him and his career in college football.

However, Iamaleava did not have the year he hoped for last season. Iamaleava would finish the year with under 2,000 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, and be sacked 27 times, which was the fourth-worst in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a whole, UCLA struggled all season long. With a 3-9 record, head coach Deshaun Foster was fired just three games into the season, 3-6 in the Big Ten, and regarded as one of the worst offensive teams in the Big Ten.

Why Iamaleava will Break Out Next Season

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at last season, it might seem strange to think that Iamaleava will have a bounce-back season with the Bruins. However, with how much change has taken place with the coaching staff and the roster, it makes perfect sense.

Chesney just came off an incredible second-year season at James Madison, finishing with a 12-2 record, a Sun Belt Championship, and a College Football Playoff appearance. Chesney has proven to be a very good coach, having won everywhere he has been a head coach.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With how bad the Bruins' roster was last season, Chesney went into the transfer portal and brought in impact players from his James Madison team, including Knight, Ellis, and West.

With so much talent around him and a head coach who wanted him to come back to UCLA, Iamaleava is in the perfect situation for him to excel and turn into one of the better QBs in the Big Ten.