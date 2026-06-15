UCLA Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 28

Continuing with our list of the top 30 players on the Bruins roster, instead of looking at the wide receivers, let's look at a running back hoping to resurrect his career.

One of the main issues of the Bruins' lackluster offense last season was the running game. The Bruins were one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, with a 3-9 record, and their running game was not up to par with the rest of the Conference. UCLA would have just 1,676 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as a team, which was dead last in the conference.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney would bring in his best offensive player at James Madison, running back Wayne Knight, to secure the running back room. With Knight, UCLA should see much improvement, but he will need a running mate as another back would give the Bruins' rushing attack a real 1-2 punch. Thankfully, Chesney was able to retain Anthony Woods, who finished his redshirt junior season with the Bruins last year.

How Woods Came to UCLA

September 16, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Idaho Vandals running back Anthony Woods (5) scores a touchdown against California Golden Bears defensive back Lu-Magia Hearns III (15) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Woods was a 3-star prospect coming out of Palmdale High School in the 2022 class. Ranked as the 2,202nd-ranked prospect in the nation, 163rd-ranked running back, and 221st-ranked recruit in California, there weren't many offers, as he would only have one scholarship offer from the University of Idaho. Woods would accept the offer and enroll at the University of Idaho.

In his freshman season at Idaho, he would start all 12 games for the Vandals as a true freshman. He would earn Second Team All-Big Sky honors, as he rushed for 880 yards with an average of 5.7 yards per carry and three touchdowns on 154 carries, and posted a season-high 139 yards and a touchdown against Portland State.

September 16, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Idaho Vandals running back Anthony Woods (5) scores a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In his sophomore season, Woods would completely break out, posting multiple career highs in another 12-game season. Woods would lead the Big Sky with 1,155 rushing yards on 206 carries on 5.5 yards per carry and 96.3 rushing yards per game and 16 rushing touchdowns. With his spectacular season, he would be named to the FCS Football Central All-America Third Team as well as selected First Team All-Big Sky.

One of his most dominant games of the year would come against Eastern Washington as he rushed for 211 yards on 23 carries and five touchdowns.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After two spectacular seasons in the FCS, Woods entered the transfer portal and went to Utah, as he wanted to play against much better competition. However, he would suffer a season-ending ACL tear in the preseason, sidelining him for the entire season. After missing the entire season with Utah, he would enter the transfer portal once again and come to Westwood.

In his first year with the Bruins, he did not have the comeback season he had hoped. While still dealing with the ACL injury and a bad offensive line, Woods would have just 294 yards on 63 carries while averaging 4.7 yards per carry and 26.7 yards per game in 11 games.

What Woods Brings to UCLA

Throughout his career, Woods has been a pure power back, with just 101 receiving yards in two seasons with the University of Idaho. Woods is capable of running between the tackles and getting to the outside and has moments of explosiveness, especially when given a lane to work through.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) hands the ball off to running back Anthony Woods (6) in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

However, because of his ACL injury during his time at Utah, Woods needed to find another way to be effective. The Bruins' offensive line was not a good unit during the 2025 season, and with rushing yards below 300, he was able to evolve as a player and become a reliable pass-catching back.

With the Bruins, he would have a career high of 211 yards receiving with 21 total receptions and two receiving touchdowns. With his receiving yards, he would lead the Bruins in all-purpose yards with 541.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Michigan State defense in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

What Next Year Can Bring for Woods

This upcoming season, Woods won't be the number one running back on the team, as Wayne Knight has followed Bob Chesney from James Madison after having a career season with 1,373 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Knight is also a good receiving back with 40 receptions, 397 yards, and one touchdown.

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

With Knight as the starting back, Woods won't have the same amount of carries that he once had at Idaho, although he can still be effective on the ground. He will be a year removed from his ACL injury, which hampered him throughout last year with the Bruins.

Bob Chesney and UCLA also rebuilt the offensive line through the transfer portal. Picking up players like Jordan Davis from Southern Alabama and a fellow James Madison transfer in offensive guard Riley Robell, the offensive line should be a much better unit next season. Chesney was also able to retain a key offensive lineman, left guard Eugene Brooks, who was the lone bright spot on the Bruins' line last season.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bringing in players with whom Chesney is familiar, such as Knight and Robell, as well as a key player from last year's team and a transfer who fits the system, I believe the offensive line will be much better than last year, and Woods will greatly benefit from an improved unit.

Woods will also have a much better play caller with not only Bob Cheney as the head coach, but also Dean Kennedy as the offensive coordinator. Kennedy followed Chesney from James Madison, and the offense they ran during their two years there was very run-centric, allowing the running backs to dominate and the passing game to thrive.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Overall, Woods is a player who is now a year removed from a serious season-ending injury and will be much healthier for next season. What makes him such a dangerous threat in the backfield is his adaptability, as he has now become a much better pass-catcher. Having a player like Knight also playing in front of him will also greatly benefit him, as he won't get the majority of the carries and won't be forced to carry the run game.