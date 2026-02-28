3 Gophers Who Could Effectively End UCLA's Season

With the Bruins still wavering on the edge of the tournament a loss to Minnesota could seriously tank their odds.

UCLA, as it stands now, is a 9th seed in the tournament. Still, if they finish this season 1-2 with losses from No. 12 Nebraska and either Minnesota or USC, their chances of reaching the tournament go down significantly. With that said, here are three Gophers who could set up UCLA for failure.

Cade Tyson has been outstanding for Minnesota recently. This season, he is averaging 19.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. What stands out most is his efficiency — shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc.

With such a versatile offensive skill set, the Bruins will have a difficult time slowing him down. Tyson stands at 6-foot-7, giving him an advantage in the paint. Tyler Bilodeau or Eric Dailey Jr. will likely be the last line of defense if Tyson attacks the rim.

Langston Reynolds also brings an intriguing skill set. He is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season. In Minnesota’s loss to Michigan, he scored 15 points on 50% shooting — an impressive showing against a strong opponent.

His most notable performance came in the game prior against Rutgers, where he recorded 19 points, nine assists and five rebounds. He shot 70% from the field and 50% from 3-point range in that game. UCLA cannot afford to let him find that kind of rhythm.

Bobby Durkin could be an underrated factor in this matchup. Over his last four games, he has scored at least 11 points in each. On the season, he is averaging 9.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 44.2% from the field. At home, his stats slightly increase, something UCLA needs to watch for.

Like Tyson, Durkin has the ability to be effective in the paint. If both players are able to establish themselves inside, UCLA could face serious problems. Containing Durkin’s impact will be critical — if the Bruins fail to do so, they could be in trouble.

Looking at these three players, it is clear they are heating up at the right time. While Minnesota’s overall results may not fully reflect it, the roster has players capable of making a significant impact. With UCLA heading into a road environment, anything can happen.

