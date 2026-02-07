3 Huskies Who Could Ruin UCLA's Season

The Bruins need to limit these Huskies, or their season could crumble.

UCLA has been up and down all season, however this is one game they do not want to be down for. After barely beating Washington on Dec. 3, UCLA opens this matchup as the 5.5-point favorite. While this might give UCLA hope for a win here, these three players could ruin that for them.

Wesley Yates III | G

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Wesley Yates III (9) shoots during the first half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Wesley Yates III this season is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.7%. In the last three games for the Huskies he has shot 14-23 from the arc, which equates to roughly 60%. We have seen how UCLA has struggled against three-point specialists this season, Yates is no different.

In the previous matchup, Yates was able to score 12 points on 4-13 shooting from the field. If the Bruins are able to hold him to a similar stat sheet,t this could be reality. Donovan Dent had his number during that one, and most likely will in this one.

Hannes Steinbach | C

Jan 31, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) reacts after scoring against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

While not the final boss of the season, Hannes Steinbach sure does present himself like one. The freshman from Germany was able to score a career-high of 29 points in his last meeting with UCLA. Since Steinbach has not slowed down, with five-straight double-doubles.

The Bruins have to figure out how to slow him down. If that means doubling all game, so be it. They can not afford to let Steinbach drop 20-plus points in this one. His rebounding could also be a massive factor in a UCLA loss here, as Steinbach is averaging 11.5 per game.

Zoom Diallo | G

Jan 29, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) defends during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Zoom Diallo alongside Steinbach gave UCLA a run for its money back in December. Diallo had 19 points on 8-13 shooting. If he comes close to that the Bruins could be in big trouble. Zoom has only had three games under double-digits this season, so odds are UCLA won't escape a great outing.

Trent Perry or Eric Dailey Jr feel like safe bets to put on Diallo. If they can slow down his impact inside the arc, this could mean a total breakdown for the Husky offense. But getting there is easier said than done, especially with Steinbach in the paint as well.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell shakes hands with UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin after the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While UCLA is the favorite in this matchup. The Huskies clearly have all the tools needed to pull off a huge upset here. If the Bruins are unable to address these threats, their season could be over very soon.

