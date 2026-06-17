3 Immediate Changes UCLA Fans Will Notice on Offense

The new UCLA football coaching staff has instilled and implemented its values and systems into the program this offseason, hoping to engineer another of college football's quick turnarounds from the depths of despair.

Those changes will echo throughout the program and all phases of the game. They're especially important to the Bruins' offense, which struggled to score a year ago. It may take time for these changes to truly make a difference, but here are a few things UCLA fans will notice from the start of the season.

Emphasized Explosiveness

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins have placed an importance on explosive plays this offseason, looking to be more electrifying on offense. That means a change in approach from the previous regime, and hopefully more excitement not only for the fans watching, but the coaches and the team locked into the game, driving their will to win.

UCLA now has a specific goal for the number of explosive plays it wants to see and create in a single game, and that should thrill the fans who may have been bored or upset with how the previous crew approached things. Big plays win in college football, and that's a big step in the right direction for UCLA.

More Play-Makers

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Of course, to generate those explosive plays, you need players who can make them happen. Not every play is going to go as planned, and at some point, skill can make a big difference. UCLA went into the transfer portal to address its lack of personnel who fit that description, and, as long as they can execute, it should help tremendously.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is the obvious holdover from last year's roster who everyone will be watching, but he now has explosive players around him, or so UCLA believes. The Bruins' top five wide receivers are all new to the program, as are four tight ends and two running backs.

Reliance on Running Game and Offensive Line

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Anyone who has watched Bob Chesney's system at James Madison and followed the Dukes' statistical output can see the emphasis they put on the run. They ran almost twice as many running plays as passing plays in 2025, which led to a College Football Playoff appearance with a top-10 offense in rushing yards and scoring.

JMU leading rusher Wayne Knight is now a UCLA Bruin , and much is expected of him this season because of his familiarity with the offensive scheme and previous success while operating within it. However, the rest of the running back group has plenty of potential, albeit with less experience, and there will also be opportunities for Iamaleava in the running game.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The current staff often used the quarterback run at JMU. Alonza Barnett III, a two-year starter for the Dukes, carried the ball 262 times over the last two years, running for 1,031 yards and 22 touchdowns. Iamaleava is also considered a dual-threat quarterback and even led UCLA in rushing yards last year -- making him nearly a perfect fit for a similar role in the offense without having to do it all on his own.