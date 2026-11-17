The newly No. 7-ranked UCLA Bruins hosted Long Beach State at Pauley Pavilion on Monday night.

As heavy favorites heading into this matchup, the Bruins delivered on that by decimating Long Beach State , 105-66. Without spoiling too much, here are several takeaways and reactions from UCLA's dominant victory .

Converting Defense Into Quick Offense

Mick Cronin prides his teams on playing elite defense. Last season, the Bruins' success was overly dependent on outscoring teams in shootouts. This group embodies the 55-year-old head coach's vision, and it's paid dividends so far this season.

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Long Beach State Beach guard Jack Payne (7) slips on the court as he is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Brandon Williams (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forcing turnovers and generating easy points in transition has been UCLA's bread and butter. Heading into halftime, the Bruins had more points off turnovers (22) than Long Beach State had scored (20). Additionally, the Bruins play elite defense and are great at controlling the boards and quickly identifying runners down the court. We didn't see many halfcourt offensive sets for the No. 7-ranked team in the country, as it suffocated passing lanes.

Cronin has this team firing on all cylinders defensively, which leads to instant points on the other end. On every defensive rebound, UCLA looked to push the ball on the fast break. If the Bruins play this cohesively on defense, it will be difficult for opposing teams to contain them.

Well-Balanced Scoring

This is also one of Cronin's deepest rosters during his tenure at UCLA. When you force double-digit turnovers in the first half alone, it's very easy for everyone to get involved. The Bruins had seven different scorers in the first half.

Nov 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard McCaden Adams (4) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins' offensive onslaught would continue the entire game. Again, turning defense into instant offense is why this team has averaged north of 100 points per game across the first four outings.

Ball Doesn't Stick

Because UCLA has a plethora of scoring options who are also willing passers, the ball rarely sticks to one player. When the Bruins were forced to run a halfcourt offense, which wasn't often due to the forced turnovers, the ball rotation was crisp and fluid. That's why UCLA didn't have to rely on the perimeter shot. It attempted five three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes.

When a team is littered with players willing to create for others, you tend to see increased off-ball movement on backdoor cuts and dives to the rim. That culminated in UCLA shooting 63% from the field. The teams that make deep runs in March tend to play cohesively and don't rely on one or two players to generate the offense. The Bruins have all the components of a national-title-contending team.