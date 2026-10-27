3 Key Players for UCLA Basketball Against San Diego

UCLA only has one final opportunity for live preparation before they take on Arizona in their crucial season opener. The Bruins will take on San Diego at home in their second of two exhibition matches. Heading into the matchup, here are the three players I’ll be keeping a closer eye on.

Azavier Robinson

Azavier Robinson could end up being one of the most frustrating players to play against. His aggressive style of play on defense will be annoying for many guards on UCLA’s schedule this season, and we saw his ability in the first exhibition match against Cal Baptist.

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) drives against Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He likely won’t be one of the primary scorers on this team, but can certainly carve out a role for himself if he can continue to put up consistent pressure on opposing offenses. Against San Diego, I would love to see Robinson continue to play with some tempo and prove his minutes on the court can be valuable for this team moving forward.

Eric Dailey Jr.

It’ll be hard for Eric Dailey Jr. to beat the 25-point performance he had in his last exhibition match. To prove he can be a reliable top scorer on this team, Dailey will have to show that he can consistently put up that kind of offensive performance, both inside the paint and beyond the three-point line.

He went on a heater against Cal Baptist, knocking down threes in the exhibition win. It’s unfair to expect that type of efficiency every game, but as long as we see overall consistency and the ability to score in game two, that’ll be enough for most Bruins fans.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Perry

It wasn’t the best first exhibition for Trent Perry , but of course preseason games won’t always give you a clear idea of what to expect. Perry shot 1-for-7 in the first matchup against Cal Baptist, and six of his nine points came from the free-throw line. He had four assists in just over 20 minutes, as he was taken out due to some foul trouble throughout the game.

Against San Diego, I would love to see Perry prove his worth as a playmaker for this team. He’s the leading point guard for a UCLA team with championship aspirations, and he’ll have to play like it if this Bruins team wants to hit its ceiling. A more efficient night shooting the ball, combined with a solid playmaking performance, would be a great night for Perry against San Diego.