3 Key UCLA Players To Watch in Opener Against Arizona

UCLA has one of the toughest matchups in the country to start the season, as they'll head to Las Vegas to take on No. 5 Arizona in a neutral-site game that is sure to be one of the best contests to tip off the college basketball season.

Ahead of the matchup against the Wildcats, here are the three players I would watch closely for the Bruins in their season opener.

Trent Perry

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Perry has a lot of responsibility this season, and we finally get to see that put to the test against a phenomenal roster in Arizona, as Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats have reloaded and are looking for a trip back to the Final Four.

Trent Perry looked promising in UCLA's two exhibition games, but the Wildcats present a much tougher challenge than anything Perry has seen so far. After playing alongside Donovan Dent last season, Perry will have to do his best to replicate the kind of play he saw from his backcourt partner.

Perry has talent around him , which should make life easier, but the majority of the distribution for this team will fall on his shoulders.

Xavier Booker

Michigan State forward Cameron Ward (3) dribbles against UCLA center Xavier Booker (1) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A major question ahead of UCLA's season is this team's ability to win on the glass. Starting center Xavier Booker stands right in the middle of those questions.

Like Perry, he will have many talented players around him who will contribute to the rebounding battle. Newcomers Nikola Kusturica and Joe Philon should be among the players who can help on the glass. However, at 6'11, Booker will need to take the next step and become a reliable rebounder if the team wants to reach its potential.

Arizona’s Motiejus Krivas presents as tough a first test that Booker will see this season, and he’ll need to play physically and smart to be productive for the Bruins.

Nikola Kusturica

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Kusturica isn't just a player to watch for UCLA, but one that all college basketball fans should be tuning in to get a look at.

The freshman phenom from Serbia offers an all-around attack on offense, while also presenting as UCLA's best potential defensive player. His skill set, mixed with his length and height, gives him the ability to win on both sides of the court and in just about every facet of the game.

If there were one player to highlight in this matchup as a potential difference-maker, it would be the freshman.