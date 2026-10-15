3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in UCLA's Matchup With Wisconsin

As the Bruins look to continue their phenomenal season, questions about this roster have arisen.

With a brand-new starting quarterback, many concerns linger about this team’s future as it enters a pivotal Big Ten matchup against a Wisconsin team that has proven it can beat talented teams on the road. In the Bruins' quest to remain undefeated, here are the three storylines I will have my eyes on.

Can UCLA's Defense Carry This Team?

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney exits the field after the win against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This defense has been elite in their last two contests, and they’ll have to continue to produce at a high level if they want to succeed.

This UCLA team has been the best in the country at taking the ball away, and if we can see even a glimpse of what we saw last week in Eugene, the Bruins could very well advance to 6-0 against Wisconsin.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) celebrates with linebacker Scott Taylor (20) after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a brand-new quarterback coming in and so many unanswered questions on the offensive side of the ball, this defense truly may have to carry UCLA to the finish line in Week 7 if they want to escape with their perfect record intact. It may take time for Ty Dieffenbach to adjust to life as the starting quarterback, and this is a tough defense to go against in his first start.

If the defense can put up a solid performance and allow UCLA to get by with a win, the next couple of weeks should be much easier matchups to allow Dieffenbach to get settled in.

What Does the Usage Look Like in the Backfield?

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) carries the ball during the second half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (6) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA's ground game has been among the best in the country, and that trend will hopefully continue against the Badgers.

As you can suspect, Dieffenbach won't likely play a major role in this team's offense against Wisconsin, and the running back trio could likely get utilized more than ever in this week's matchup. The usage between the three, however, is the question. Wayne Knight's coming off a game with his career-high in carries (22), but Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods are talented enough backs to keep this running game efficient even when Knight isn't on the field.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) celebrates with offensive line Hall Schmidt (65) after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be interesting to see how much Chesney elects to use his committee of backs, or if he decides to rely on his best player on the field, Wayne Knight.

Can Ty Dieffenbach Command This Offense Comfortably?

Finally, the last thing that I'll be looking for is how comfortable Dieffenbach looks commanding this offense. In the limited sample size we got last week against Oregon, I was impressed with how Dieffenbach was able to manage this game in the second half and get out of Eugene with a win in his UCLA debut.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) signals a first down during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing at the Rose Bowl, he won't have the added pressure of a rowdy Badgers crowd, but this Wisconsin defense is no joke. They're going to bring the pressure and try to make Dieffenbach uncomfortable, and it'll be interesting to see how he handles what all Wisconsin has to throw at him.