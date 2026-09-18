UCLA NFL Draft Stock Watch: How Wayne Knight Can Rise

Last week we looked at quarterback Nico Iamaleava and where he stands on his path to the NFL. He won’t be the only player on this UCLA team to see the pros, but others will certainly have a more difficult path to making it there.

Wayne Knight has had an excellent career at James Madison and is already off to a great start in his two games as a Bruin. In terms of his NFL Draft stock, it’s a bit foggy now, but with a continued excellent season at UCLA, I think we could see Wayne Knight’s name called in 2027.

Where Is Wayne Knight Currently Projected?

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight's current projection in the 2027 NFL Draft is very unclear, but he’s likely to land anywhere from a current day-three pick to an undrafted free agent. While his previous season at James Madison was fantastic, it’s his only season of high productivity so far.

He’s well on his way towards a phenomenal season at UCLA, and a massive year in the Big Ten could explode his stock into earlier rounds or solidify his place in draft rankings.

What Is Hurting Wayne Knight’s Current Stock

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) carries the ball against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight’s height will certainly be a damper on his stock, as he doesn’t fit the prototypical size for NFL-level backs. He’s listed at 5’7”, 193 pounds, and profiles as a red-zone threat, and we have certainly seen that in his two games at UCLA.

His size and physical profile remind me of Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey, and though Knight isn’t the biggest back, he certainly has the talent to make waves at the next level.

What He Can Do To Boost His Stock

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Knight has been fantastic in the run game, he hasn’t been involved a ton as a receiver. His involvement in the passing game, along with his ability to be a capable pass protector, will raise his stock this season.

He could also make a name for himself on special teams, where he has returned kicks for UCLA so far this season. There’s always plenty of room for players to carve out a role in the special teams unit, and it could provide Knight with a direct pathway to an NFL roster.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight has a special season in front of him, and there is a ton of potential for him to grow into a player who can make a difference at the next level.