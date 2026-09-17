How To Watch UCLA vs. Purdue: Announcers, TV, Radio

The Bruins will look to continue their two-game win streak and completely flip the script from a year ago. At this time last season, the Bruins were soon to be 0-3, and Bob Chesney and Co. have a chance to completely turn things around.

The Bruins have a lot of momentum, and they’ll host the Purdue Boilermakers at home in their first taste of the Big Ten this season. UCLA stands out so far as the better team, but it’ll be important that they don’t march into Week Three overlooking Purdue.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo in the end zone at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch UCLA vs. Purdue

It’s a later kickoff in Pasadena, with the game set to begin at 8:00 p.m. PST on the Big Ten Network and streaming live on Fubo. The announcers for this Week Three matchup will be Jason Horowitz and Brock Vereen, serving as the play-by-play and color analyst, respectively.

Pasadena should be loud and active on Saturday night, as it is the first of many conference matchups for UCLA. This season has started off strong so far for UCLA, and there’s no reason to slow down now.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney (center) talks to UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (left) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Listen to UCLA vs. Cal

The game will be available to listen to via UCLA Local Radio KABC-AM 790. On Purdue’s channels, it will be available via 96.5 FM in Lafayette or 1260 AM in Indianapolis. For SiriusXM listeners, the matchup will be covered on radio channels 177 or 231, or streaming on the app on channel 955.

Josh Lewin will be on the play-by-play coverage, Matt Stevens will serve as a color analyst, and Wayne Cook will be reporting from the sidelines.

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) hands the ball off to running back Fame Ijeboi (2) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

History Between UCLA and Purdue

In college football history, the Bruins and Boilermakers have met five times, with UCLA winning three. The other two games ended in a tie, meaning Purdue has never defeated UCLA, and fans can hope that won't happen for the first time Saturday night.

The last time the two teams met was 46 years ago, when UCLA won 23-14 in 1980.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney (center) yells at field judge Timothy Maguire (left) during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first two weeks of the season have invited some questions about UCLA’s preparedness, as the Bruins have failed to jump out to an early lead in both weeks to open the season. The main thing I will be watching against Purdue is how effectively the Bruins can execute on their opening possessions.

UCLA is in a great position this season, with lots of momentum as Purdue comes to visit. The new era under Bob Chesney has started off fantastically, and beating the Boilermakers is the next goal on the horizon.