How To Watch UCLA vs. Purdue: Announcers, TV, Radio
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The Bruins will look to continue their two-game win streak and completely flip the script from a year ago. At this time last season, the Bruins were soon to be 0-3, and Bob Chesney and Co. have a chance to completely turn things around.
The Bruins have a lot of momentum, and they’ll host the Purdue Boilermakers at home in their first taste of the Big Ten this season. UCLA stands out so far as the better team, but it’ll be important that they don’t march into Week Three overlooking Purdue.
How To Watch UCLA vs. Purdue
It’s a later kickoff in Pasadena, with the game set to begin at 8:00 p.m. PST on the Big Ten Network and streaming live on Fubo. The announcers for this Week Three matchup will be Jason Horowitz and Brock Vereen, serving as the play-by-play and color analyst, respectively.
Pasadena should be loud and active on Saturday night, as it is the first of many conference matchups for UCLA. This season has started off strong so far for UCLA, and there’s no reason to slow down now.
How To Listen to UCLA vs. Cal
The game will be available to listen to via UCLA Local Radio KABC-AM 790. On Purdue’s channels, it will be available via 96.5 FM in Lafayette or 1260 AM in Indianapolis. For SiriusXM listeners, the matchup will be covered on radio channels 177 or 231, or streaming on the app on channel 955.
Josh Lewin will be on the play-by-play coverage, Matt Stevens will serve as a color analyst, and Wayne Cook will be reporting from the sidelines.
History Between UCLA and Purdue
In college football history, the Bruins and Boilermakers have met five times, with UCLA winning three. The other two games ended in a tie, meaning Purdue has never defeated UCLA, and fans can hope that won't happen for the first time Saturday night.
The last time the two teams met was 46 years ago, when UCLA won 23-14 in 1980.
The first two weeks of the season have invited some questions about UCLA’s preparedness, as the Bruins have failed to jump out to an early lead in both weeks to open the season. The main thing I will be watching against Purdue is how effectively the Bruins can execute on their opening possessions.
UCLA is in a great position this season, with lots of momentum as Purdue comes to visit. The new era under Bob Chesney has started off fantastically, and beating the Boilermakers is the next goal on the horizon.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.