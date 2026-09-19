Why UCLA’s Test Against Purdue Could Reveal a Lot

UCLA has faced two different kinds of offenses through the start of the 2026 season, and Purdue will present a brand-new challenge for the Bruins.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Cal clearly play with a pass-first mindset that had some success against UCLA, but ultimately weren't able to defeat the UCLA secondary, as they came up with two second-half interceptions.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) celebrates with linebacker Scott Taylor (20) after intercepting a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Diego State, on the other hand, boasted a very heavy run offense, with only 45 total yards coming through the passing attack. From the start, it was clear the Aztecs would try to keep the game on the ground, but the defense ultimately held them to only 10 points and won in their home opener.

Purdue May Be the Most Balanced Team UCLA Has Seen

While UCLA has beaten two opponents with lopsided offenses, Purdue presents a new challenge. The Boilermakers enter the game as the most balanced offensive team the Bruins have seen this season, able to hurt UCLA both on the ground and through the air.

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass during the second overtime period against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue’s starting quarterback, Ryan Browne, has thrown for 646 yards this season, 19th in the country, and has had a huge involvement in Purdue’s offense so far this season. Though he hasn’t shown much of a running ability, he does have the skill set to take off downfield if the coverage doesn’t offer many open receivers.

Their run game will be operated through the likes of Fame Ijeboi, who is coming off a 114-yard performance on 27 carries. With 201 yards on the season, he’s averaging 100 yards a game and ranks 27th in the country in rushing yards. If he gets hot early, he won’t be easy to slow down, and that could be dangerous for the UCLA defense.

Purdue Is Not To Be Taken Lightly

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Purdue isn’t the most formidable of Big Ten opponents, UCLA will have to be successful in all facets of this defense. They will not be able to sleepwalk to the finish line and will have to put together another strong second half in order to send the Boilermakers home with a loss.

The offense has struggled to start strong in both games this season, and it needs to clean that up to help the defense. If the Bruins are going to start this season 3-0, they’ll have to win at all levels on the field and learn how to get this offense kick-started before the fourth quarter.