3 Michigan Threats UCLA Must Neutralize

Entering this game as 15.5-point underdogs the Bruins need to figure out how to slow down these three Wolverines.

This will easily be the hardest game UCLA will have to play all season long. The No.2 Michigan Wolverines have been absolutely on fire lately, sitting at 23-1. If the Bruins are unable to limit these three players, they could be on the receiving end of a very ugly blowout.

Yaxel Lendeborg | F

Feb 11, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) reacts after scoring against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The first player on this list is Yaxel Lendeborg. The forward this season is averaging 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting a very impressive 50.4% from the field. While his scoring is seemingly low for a star player, he makes up for it big time with his rebounding.

It can be assumed that Eric Dailey Jr or Tyler Bilodeau will get the nod to defend him. Both players are definitely capable of doing so well. However, this task could prove very difficult when it matters most. We should see Lendeborg get doubled more times than not.

Trey McKenney | G

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) dribbles past Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Feb. 8, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Up next is Trey McKenney. This season, the guard is averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37% from the 3-point line. While nothing necessarily pops out, he has proven to be Michigan's most consistent player.

Trent Perry or even Skyy Clark could get minutes against McKenney. They really need to do a good job of defending his three-ball. 37% is not the most threatening number, but UCLA has really struggled against the three-ball as of late. Even against players who are not known for their three-point shooting.

Aday Mara | C

Feb 11, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) dunks the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

To round out the list is Aday Mara. The center stands at a towering 7 ft 3. UCLA's tallest player is Xavier Booker, who sits at 6 ft 11. Big centers have given UCLA trouble all season long. If Booker is unable to slow down Mara, UCLA will lose this game badly.

This season, Mara is averaging 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting a great 65.7% from the field. If Mara has a height advantage in the paint, the Wolverines will take advantage of this. More often than not, this could be the case. UCLA needs to slow him down.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin instructs players in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The game plan is very clear. If the Bruins are able to stunt any Michigan action in the paint, UCLA could make this game very competitive. But in the last few games, we have seen how UCLA has faltered against team star players. This game could be different.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .