Production Prediction for Every UCLA Starter at Michigan
Each UCLA starter will be tasked with equalizing against a very strong Michigan team. While some of these predictions might feel unrealistic, they are necessary if the Bruins hope to take this one. Here is how each UCLA starter needs to play against Michigan.
Trent Perry | G
With a small chance that Skyy Clark could return in this game, Trent Perry will probably still be the starter anyways. With that being said, this might be the last opportunity for Perry to prove why he deserves the starting job for the Bruins. Perry needs to be lights out.
He and Donovan Dent will play a huge role in keeping UCLA in this game, scoring-wise. Perry has struggled with consistency throughout some recent games. This needs to change against a very strong Michigan team. If he can score 20 here, UCLA has a great chance
Prediction: 24 PTS, 3 AST, 5 REB
Donovan Dent | G
UCLA brought over Donovan Dent for one reason: to win. Against Purdue earlier this season, he dropped 23 points and 13 assists. While it might be too much to ask for him to do the same against Michigan, a similar performance is needed.
If he can score at a very high level and pass the ball well. The Bruins should have a shot at keeping this game close. But if they were to win, Dent needs to have his best game of the season by far. This could be a 30-point game for Dent if he plays his cards right.
Prediction: 22 PTS, 11 AST, 4 REB
Eric Dailey Jr | F
Eric Dailey Jr has been very up and down this season. His scoring has been great lately. As of late, he has been averaging 15 points on very good shooting, and he is starting to look like a great number-two option for UCLA when he gets hot. However, his rebounding will be much more important in this matchup
If Dailey Jr. is able to get at least eight rebounds in this one, the Bruins could be in very good shape. If he is also able to stay out of foul trouble while being physical in the paint, the Bruins will benefit immensely. Scoring is not an emphasis in this one. It's his rebounding and defense.
Prediction: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST
Tyler Bilodeau | F
Tyler Bilodeau is by far UCLA's best player. He is averaging 18.3 points per game highest among all starting Bruins this season. If he's able to play at that level or even above, the Bruins have a very strong chance to keep this game competitive versus Michigan.
Bilodeau also needs to watch his discipline. The only real critique of his game as of late has been his early foul trouble. If Bilodeau can avoid this, the Bruins have a very good shot in this one. When Bilodeau is on the bench, the Bruins really have no one else who can really show up.
Prediction: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
Xavier Booker | F
Xavier Booker is a tricky one regarding stat predictions. At times, he could be UCLA's best score other times not so much. But like Eric Daliey Jr he needs to really focus on his rebounding and defending in this game. Yaxel Lendeborg will challenge Booker in this one.
If Booker is able to rebound at a consistent and high level, the Bruins will have a great chance in this one. If he's also able to be physical in the paint like Dailey Jr., UCLA will be able to thrive in this one. While Booker is a good scorer, a lot of the volume needs to go to the other players on this list.
Prediction: 4 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.