Production Prediction for Every UCLA Starter at Michigan

Each UCLA starter will be tasked with equalizing against a very strong Michigan team. While some of these predictions might feel unrealistic, they are necessary if the Bruins hope to take this one. Here is how each UCLA starter needs to play against Michigan.

Trent Perry | G

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With a small chance that Skyy Clark could return in this game, Trent Perry will probably still be the starter anyways. With that being said, this might be the last opportunity for Perry to prove why he deserves the starting job for the Bruins. Perry needs to be lights out.

He and Donovan Dent will play a huge role in keeping UCLA in this game, scoring-wise. Perry has struggled with consistency throughout some recent games. This needs to change against a very strong Michigan team. If he can score 20 here, UCLA has a great chance

Prediction: 24 PTS, 3 AST, 5 REB

Donovan Dent | G

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Washington Huskies guard Wesley Yates III (9) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA brought over Donovan Dent for one reason: to win. Against Purdue earlier this season, he dropped 23 points and 13 assists. While it might be too much to ask for him to do the same against Michigan, a similar performance is needed.

If he can score at a very high level and pass the ball well. The Bruins should have a shot at keeping this game close. But if they were to win, Dent needs to have his best game of the season by far. This could be a 30-point game for Dent if he plays his cards right.

Prediction: 22 PTS, 11 AST, 4 REB

Eric Dailey Jr | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr has been very up and down this season. His scoring has been great lately. As of late, he has been averaging 15 points on very good shooting, and he is starting to look like a great number-two option for UCLA when he gets hot. However, his rebounding will be much more important in this matchup

If Dailey Jr. is able to get at least eight rebounds in this one, the Bruins could be in very good shape. If he is also able to stay out of foul trouble while being physical in the paint, the Bruins will benefit immensely. Scoring is not an emphasis in this one. It's his rebounding and defense.

Prediction: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is fouled by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau is by far UCLA's best player. He is averaging 18.3 points per game highest among all starting Bruins this season. If he's able to play at that level or even above, the Bruins have a very strong chance to keep this game competitive versus Michigan.

Bilodeau also needs to watch his discipline. The only real critique of his game as of late has been his early foul trouble. If Bilodeau can avoid this, the Bruins have a very good shot in this one. When Bilodeau is on the bench, the Bruins really have no one else who can really show up.

Prediction: 21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST

Xavier Booker | F

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) is defended by Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) and center Daniel Jacobsen (12) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker is a tricky one regarding stat predictions. At times, he could be UCLA's best score other times not so much. But like Eric Daliey Jr he needs to really focus on his rebounding and defending in this game. Yaxel Lendeborg will challenge Booker in this one.

If Booker is able to rebound at a consistent and high level, the Bruins will have a great chance in this one. If he's also able to be physical in the paint like Dailey Jr., UCLA will be able to thrive in this one. While Booker is a good scorer, a lot of the volume needs to go to the other players on this list.

Prediction: 4 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

