3 More Transfers UCLA Should Look Into Soon

Even though UCLA has already brought in four new transfers, it’s clear their roster still isn’t complete.

UCLA has built a decent portal class overall, but there are still real questions about this team’s offensive ceiling and lack of star power . This late in the process, finding players who can fix both issues won’t be easy, which is why UCLA needs to be aggressive right now.

Hamad Mousa | F

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Hamad Mousa (10) as he goes up for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Hamad Mousa is a perfect example of a player who could help fill Tyler Bilodeau’s scoring void. Last season at Cal Poly, he averaged 20.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% from the field. He probably won’t put up those exact numbers in the Big Ten, but the scoring ability is clearly there.

With the potential five-in-five rule coming , UCLA could have multiple years to develop Mousa. That matters. He’s already producing at a high level, and with time, he could turn into a legitimate star. This is the type of player UCLA should be pushing hard for.

Juke Harris | F

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) passes the ball around Virginia Tech Hokies center Christian Gurdak (32) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Juke Harris is another option. Last season at Wake Forest, he averaged 21.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 44.4% from the field, along with 1.3 steals per game. That’s immediate production that UCLA would love to have right about now.

He would instantly become one of UCLA’s top offensive options. And considering he’s coming from the ACC, where he’s already faced high-level competition, the transition shouldn’t be an issue. This is the plug-and-play player UCLA needs right now. His presence would instantly turn UCLA into a contender.

Austin Maurer | C

Jan 2, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Seattle U Redhawks center Austin Maurer (34) dunks the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 80-72 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Then there’s the center position, which still hasn’t been solved. UCLA is basically betting on Xavier Booker to take that next step, but that’s still a risk. Luckily, there is one name to watch: Austin Maurer from Seattle. At seven feet, he gives UCLA something they don’t currently have — true size.

Last season, he averaged 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 52.2% from the field. The numbers aren’t eye-popping, but that’s not really the point. His size and physical presence alone would help fix a major issue for UCLA. This would be a massive pick-up for UCLA.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is UCLA still has real holes to fill with only two roster spots left. If they can land even one of these players, they’ll be in a much better position heading into the 2026-27 season.