3 Bruins Who Must Improve Significantly Next Season
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Even after bringing in six new players this offseason, UCLA still looks like a very fragile team.
The Bruins have had a fairly successful transfer portal, but there are still concerns that put pressure on their top players. If even one of those players falls short of expectations, UCLA could find itself in serious trouble next season.
Trent Perry | G
Trent Perry has the biggest shoes to fill. Not only is he expected to replace Donovan Dent’s 7.4 assists per game, but he is now the team’s primary floor general, meaning the offense will run through him. Dent accounted for 28.2 points per game when combining his scoring and assists, so that production does not just disappear without consequences.
If Perry cannot meet those expectations, UCLA will be in a very difficult spot offensively. That level of responsibility is massive, and while he has shown flashes, asking him to fully replace Dent’s impact is a tall task heading into the season.
Xavier Booker | F
Another major concern is the center position. UCLA did not prioritize it this offseason, which likely means Xavier Booker will take over as the team’s primary big. Last season, he showed flashes but struggled with consistency, especially when asked to handle that role full-time.
The good news is that Booker did improve toward the end of the season. However, if he falls back into the same inconsistencies, UCLA could have a serious issue in the paint. At 6-foot-10, he is the team’s most important interior presence, and without him playing at a high level, the Bruins become much more vulnerable.
Jaylen Petty | G
Jaylen Petty is another key piece. He was brought in to help fill the scoring role left behind, and his ability to create his own shot makes him a natural fit. However, he is still relatively unproven, averaging 9.9 points per game at Texas Tech last season.
With increased playing time, Petty has the potential to grow into a major offensive contributor. UCLA needs scoring, and his skill set gives him a real opportunity to take on that responsibility, but it is far from guaranteed.
The bottom line is that UCLA needs to maximize what it has. The Bruins have done a good job addressing certain weaknesses from last season, but their overall success will depend heavily on player development. If their key players take the next step, UCLA could be dangerous — but if they do not, the cracks in this roster could show quickly.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.