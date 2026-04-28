3 Bruins Who Must Improve Significantly Next Season

Even after bringing in six new players this offseason, UCLA still looks like a very fragile team.

The Bruins have had a fairly successful transfer portal, but there are still concerns that put pressure on their top players. If even one of those players falls short of expectations, UCLA could find itself in serious trouble next season.

Trent Perry | G

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Trent Perry has the biggest shoes to fill. Not only is he expected to replace Donovan Dent’s 7.4 assists per game, but he is now the team’s primary floor general, meaning the offense will run through him. Dent accounted for 28.2 points per game when combining his scoring and assists, so that production does not just disappear without consequences.

If Perry cannot meet those expectations, UCLA will be in a very difficult spot offensively. That level of responsibility is massive, and while he has shown flashes, asking him to fully replace Dent’s impact is a tall task heading into the season.

Xavier Booker | F

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Another major concern is the center position. UCLA did not prioritize it this offseason, which likely means Xavier Booker will take over as the team’s primary big. Last season, he showed flashes but struggled with consistency, especially when asked to handle that role full-time.

The good news is that Booker did improve toward the end of the season. However, if he falls back into the same inconsistencies, UCLA could have a serious issue in the paint. At 6-foot-10, he is the team’s most important interior presence, and without him playing at a high level, the Bruins become much more vulnerable.

Jaylen Petty | G

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Jaylen Petty is another key piece. He was brought in to help fill the scoring role left behind, and his ability to create his own shot makes him a natural fit. However, he is still relatively unproven, averaging 9.9 points per game at Texas Tech last season.

With increased playing time, Petty has the potential to grow into a major offensive contributor. UCLA needs scoring, and his skill set gives him a real opportunity to take on that responsibility, but it is far from guaranteed.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA needs to maximize what it has. The Bruins have done a good job addressing certain weaknesses from last season, but their overall success will depend heavily on player development. If their key players take the next step, UCLA could be dangerous — but if they do not, the cracks in this roster could show quickly.