Possible NCAA Eligibility Change Could Benefit 2 UCLA Players
One of the major debates and potential rule changes on the docket in college sports this summer revolves around increasing player eligibility.
As it currently stands, student-athletes have four seasons at their disposal, with certain provisions for injuries, redshirt seasons, and effects of COVID-19, to name a few. Yet, the NCAA is considering expanding the allotted eligibility to five years.
It would not apply to players who have already graduated, but current players could invoke the new eligibility guidelines. But for UCLA, two crucial members of the men's basketball team could benefit from the rule change if it is implemented.
Both have high potential and get one last shot to reach it during the 2026-27 season.
Xavier Booker
The story of Booker's career has been all about potential. He finished high school as a top-three player in his recruiting class, even holding the top spot at one point. However, the potential has yet to turn him into a consistently dominant college player with Michigan State and UCLA.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has often said he "failed" Booker by not developing him into a star during his two seasons in East Lansing, and UCLA head coach Mick Cronin seemed to struggle similarly this past season. Booker ended up taking on more of a bench role by season's end, but there were enough good moments to convince people that he still has the ability.
His defense and lack of strength and toughness have worked against him, and one more year to develop those elements of his game would benefit both Booker and the Bruins.
Eric Dailey Jr.
As of now, Dailey Jr. is also entering his final season of college basketball. Last year, he was a solid starter, using his unique athleticism and 6-foot-8 frame to play as a big guard or a smaller frontcourt player, depending on the matchup and the health of a decimated UCLA team.
Cronin loved what Dailey Jr. did defensively, and he even backed it up on the other end of the floor, finishing the year as the team's third-leading scorer and leading rebounder. Those will all be huge parts of his game in 2026-27, as he'll be called upon to do much more after the departures of many key players, but a fifth season could take him from above average to a star player on both ends of the floor.
Both Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr will see increased roles this basketball season, and it could lead to progress for both players. But if the new eligibility rule goes into effect, an extra season would benefit them as individuals and the Bruins as a program.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.