Possible NCAA Eligibility Change Could Benefit 2 UCLA Players

One of the major debates and potential rule changes on the docket in college sports this summer revolves around increasing player eligibility.

As it currently stands, student-athletes have four seasons at their disposal, with certain provisions for injuries, redshirt seasons, and effects of COVID-19, to name a few. Yet, the NCAA is considering expanding the allotted eligibility to five years.

NEWS: NCAA President Charlie Baker told ESPN today that he’s “pretty optimistic” that the new aged-based eligibility proposal will happen. The DI Board of Directors met today and will recommend to not implement this rule retroactively for graduates/exhausted eligibility. “If… pic.twitter.com/wZJVl5aV9I — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 27, 2026

It would not apply to players who have already graduated, but current players could invoke the new eligibility guidelines. But for UCLA, two crucial members of the men's basketball team could benefit from the rule change if it is implemented.

Both have high potential and get one last shot to reach it during the 2026-27 season.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker

UCLA center Xavier Booker (1) looks on before a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The story of Booker's career has been all about potential. He finished high school as a top-three player in his recruiting class, even holding the top spot at one point. However, the potential has yet to turn him into a consistently dominant college player with Michigan State and UCLA.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has often said he "failed" Booker by not developing him into a star during his two seasons in East Lansing, and UCLA head coach Mick Cronin seemed to struggle similarly this past season. Booker ended up taking on more of a bench role by season's end, but there were enough good moments to convince people that he still has the ability.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dunks the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

His defense and lack of strength and toughness have worked against him, and one more year to develop those elements of his game would benefit both Booker and the Bruins.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr.

As of now, Dailey Jr . is also entering his final season of college basketball. Last year, he was a solid starter, using his unique athleticism and 6-foot-8 frame to play as a big guard or a smaller frontcourt player, depending on the matchup and the health of a decimated UCLA team.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Cronin loved what Dailey Jr. did defensively, and he even backed it up on the other end of the floor, finishing the year as the team's third-leading scorer and leading rebounder. Those will all be huge parts of his game in 2026-27, as he'll be called upon to do much more after the departures of many key players, but a fifth season could take him from above average to a star player on both ends of the floor.

Both Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr will see increased roles this basketball season, and it could lead to progress for both players. But if the new eligibility rule goes into effect, an extra season would benefit them as individuals and the Bruins as a program.