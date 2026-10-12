3 Most Crucial Statlines in UCLA Football’s Win Over Oregon

There are a ton of takeaways from UCLA’s chaotic win over Oregon, and there will continue to be a ton of questions arising in the coming days.

UCLA has turned a corner in college football, and as they head into deeper conference play, the road only seems to get easier. Carrying the momentum gained from this tough road win in Eugene, here are three stats that helped propel the Bruins to victory.

Takeaways

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious stat in UCLA’s favor is the turnover battle that they won. This team has been electric in its ability to take the ball away at a high rate, and Saturday was the best display of that ability all season.

UCLA turned the ball over three times themselves, and if it had not been for the seven turnovers forced by the Bruins' defense, this game could have been completely different. Ta’Shawn James has been a magnet for the ball this season, and he has continued to impress by adding a fourth interception this season to his total that ranks second in the country.

UCLA defensive back Tao Johnson leaps for an interception as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Safety Tao Johnson also had an impressive game back from injury, as he logged an interception as well.

Oregon’s Third Down Conversion Rate

One of the most notable stats of the day came in the Bruins' ability to get off the field on third down. This defense held Oregon to a single third-down conversion on 12 attempts throughout the game, many of them being crucial stops.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney watches a replay during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This defense was suffocating the Ducks ' offense all day, and a huge reason that the Bruins were able to escape with a victory was their ability to end drives early and keep Oregon continuously out of field goal range.

UCLA’s Time of Possession

We talked about this in the keys to victory a while back, and UCLA was able to dominate time of possession. Long, sustained drives on the ground were a predictable way to win this game, and it seemed to partially have come to fruition in this game.

UCLA running back Wayne Knight, left, and wide receiver Landon Ellis celebrate a touchdown by Knight as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight had over 100+ yards on the ground and was the focal point in the run game, as usual. UCLA’s offense was on the field nearly twice as much as Oregon's, winning the time-of-possession battle with 39:15 to Oregon’s 20:45.

UCLA not allowing Oregon to put together anything on offense , combined with the rushing attack we’ve seen all season from the Bruins, was certainly a recipe for success, and one that will continue this season.