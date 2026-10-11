Bruins Nation Reacts to Ugly UCLA Win Over Oregon

In a chaotic ranked matchup against the Ducks, the Bruins were able to outlast Oregon with a 17-15 win on the road.

It wasn’t a pretty win, but the Bruins have improved to 5-0 under Bob Chesney.

Fans Were Not Pleased with Nico Iamaleava

Genuinely don’t understand what Nico Iamaleava has been doing this first half. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) October 10, 2026

Bruins fans were very displeased with what they saw from their starting quarterback, and rightfully so. Iamaleava looked rattled all game long, throwing 2 interceptions and losing the ball on a fumble deep in UCLA's territory, leading to a Ducks' eventual touchdown.

Nico ruining this game for ucla — Jonathan (@JonathanOTM) October 10, 2026

UCLA can’t play Nico in the second half. This is a disastrous performance. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) October 10, 2026

The Bruins had multiple opportunities to put points on the board and extend their lead even further heading into halftime, but Iamaleava and this Bruins offense just was not able to capitalize. Iamaleava's day was cut short after suffering an injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the second half.

The senior quarterback completed 10-for-17 passes for 162 yards and no scores.

UCLA should be running away with this. Nico is killing the bruins — ♠️ (@carpe_aciem) October 10, 2026

Support for Ty Dieffenbach

On the other hand, Bruins fans were pretty supportive in what they say from backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach. It was initially interesting to see him enter the game following Iamaleava's injury, as opposed to Madden Iamaleava.

Ty Dieffenbach’s ONE throw had more confidence in it than Nico Iamaleava’s whole first half.



Bruins would be up at least one more TD if it weren’t for poor QB play. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 10, 2026

However, given the situation Dieffenbach was put in, I would call his performance a successful outing. He ended with his first win as a Bruin, while only throwing 6 passes all day, resulting in 43 yards and a touchdown pass to Wayne Knight.

Depending on the severity of Iamaleava's injury, it will be interesting to see how Bob Chesney and Co. manage the quarterback situation.

ty dieffenbach looks DECENT. much better than madden. if nico can’t go next week this is the guy — #21 nate (@nate_x11) October 10, 2026

Wayne Knight Continues Heisman-Level Showcase

Speaking of Wayne Knight, this win would not have been possible at all without his efforts. Week in and week out, he continues to impress as he is clearly the motor for this Bruins offense.

Wayne Knight -- our highest-graded RB for a damn good reason pic.twitter.com/GwH9Lhs8fW — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 10, 2026

wayne knight needs some heisman love man all he does is score — #21 nate (@nate_x11) October 10, 2026

Knight totaled his career high in carries against Oregon, with 22 attempts on the ground. With it, he was able to have another three digit game, running for 103 yards and 12 more through the air. He also added to his running total of scores on the season, adding two more to his fantastic season.

In terms of importance to a team, Knight is up there with the biggest names in college football. Without him, there's no telling how poor this offense would have looked.

Wayne Knight and Jeremiah Smith the only two clear cut Heisman Winners this season — The Rizzard of Oz (@Sebass_4) October 10, 2026

Wayne knight for heisman. — Himmy Neutron ⚛️ (@IKahniKing) October 10, 2026

Moving forward, this win against Oregon gives the Bruins a ton of questions . If the offense can't play complementary football soon, it could be an interesting finish to UCLA's season.