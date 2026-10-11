Bruins Nation Reacts to Ugly UCLA Win Over Oregon
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In a chaotic ranked matchup against the Ducks, the Bruins were able to outlast Oregon with a 17-15 win on the road.
It wasn’t a pretty win, but the Bruins have improved to 5-0 under Bob Chesney.
Fans Were Not Pleased with Nico Iamaleava
Bruins fans were very displeased with what they saw from their starting quarterback, and rightfully so. Iamaleava looked rattled all game long, throwing 2 interceptions and losing the ball on a fumble deep in UCLA's territory, leading to a Ducks' eventual touchdown.
The Bruins had multiple opportunities to put points on the board and extend their lead even further heading into halftime, but Iamaleava and this Bruins offense just was not able to capitalize. Iamaleava's day was cut short after suffering an injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the second half.
The senior quarterback completed 10-for-17 passes for 162 yards and no scores.
Support for Ty Dieffenbach
On the other hand, Bruins fans were pretty supportive in what they say from backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach. It was initially interesting to see him enter the game following Iamaleava's injury, as opposed to Madden Iamaleava.
However, given the situation Dieffenbach was put in, I would call his performance a successful outing. He ended with his first win as a Bruin, while only throwing 6 passes all day, resulting in 43 yards and a touchdown pass to Wayne Knight.
Depending on the severity of Iamaleava's injury, it will be interesting to see how Bob Chesney and Co. manage the quarterback situation.
Wayne Knight Continues Heisman-Level Showcase
Speaking of Wayne Knight, this win would not have been possible at all without his efforts. Week in and week out, he continues to impress as he is clearly the motor for this Bruins offense.
Knight totaled his career high in carries against Oregon, with 22 attempts on the ground. With it, he was able to have another three digit game, running for 103 yards and 12 more through the air. He also added to his running total of scores on the season, adding two more to his fantastic season.
In terms of importance to a team, Knight is up there with the biggest names in college football. Without him, there's no telling how poor this offense would have looked.
Moving forward, this win against Oregon gives the Bruins a ton of questions. If the offense can't play complementary football soon, it could be an interesting finish to UCLA's season.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.