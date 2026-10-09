3 Matchups That Will Decide UCLA’s Week 6 Game Against Oregon

There has not been, and likely will not be, a game as big for UCLA as the one they have in front of them.

UCLA has found itself in a surprising situation, to say the least, as they prepare to head to Eugene to take on the Ducks in a ranked matchup in Week 6.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Very few fans expected to see UCLA in this position, and to beat the Ducks on the road, here are the matchups that could decide this game.

Wayne Knight vs. Oregon Defensive Front

Wayne Knight has been UCLA's star this season, and he’ll need to continue his production in order to stun the Ducks at home. Despite only having 49 carries this year and running behind a committee in a crowded backfield, Knight has rushed for 445 yards and nine touchdowns, ranking third in the country in rushing touchdowns.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s likely he’ll be the primary focus of this defensive front, and if Oregon can completely shut down UCLA’s running game, it could be bad news for the Bruins.

Oregon Pass Rush vs. UCLA Pass Protection

With quarterback Nico Iamaleava searching for his first signature win behind an elite statistical performance, he’ll need the pass protection to keep him upright for all four quarters in this one. He’s going to run and lower his shoulder and take some hits, sure, but unnecessary hits in the pocket are the primary concern that this UCLA offensive line will need to eliminate.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen Carter Sweazie (52) and Riley Robell (51) block California Golden Bears defensive lineman Jericho Johnson (center) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve seen Iamaleava grimace in pain quite a few times this season, but he’s always proved to be tough enough to return to action. The Bruins will need him for all four quarters in a game that could very likely come down to whether he’s able to make plays when UCLA needs it.

UCLA Wide Receivers vs. Oregon Secondary

We haven’t seen any wide receiver on the team break out in the way we would have expected. Semaj Morgan is the leading receiver on the team, and he’s only managed to rack up 174 total yards.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) celebrates after scoring on a 27-yard touchdown pass against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In comparison, there are three players on Oregon’s roster who have more than Morgan. In a game where Oregon’s defense will very likely look to shut down the run game, UCLA will have to be able to establish an effective pass game in the event that Oregon succeeds. Hopefully someone on the Bruins roster will rise to the occasion and assume the role of WR1.