Biggest Winners and Losers From UCLA Week 6 Win Against Oregon

I don't think I have ever witnessed a game quite like what I saw take place in Autzen Stadium today. In a sloppy game between the two ranked teams, UCLA was able to pull off a win in a game that gives fans a ton of questions moving forward.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from UCLA’s win against Oregon in Week 6.

Winners

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) and UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight

Wayne Knight is far and away the best player on this offense. While the rest of the offense seemed to struggle against the Ducks for most of the game, Knight was clearly the most reliable player on the team.

Knight would end the day with a career-high 22 carries for 103 yards and two total scores. It’s clear moving forward that Knight will be even more of a focal point of this offense, especially with the uncertainty created at the quarterback position.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The UCLA Bruins huddle up before taking the field before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s Entire Defense

The only bright spot in this game was UCLA’s stout defense against the Ducks. Oregon could not move the ball all game long, and UCLA’s ability to take the ball away was once again on full display. UCLA recorded 7 takeaways on the day, beating their previous high this season set in Week 4 against Maryland (5).

If UCLA’s offense was even somewhat competent all game, it could have been a lopsided victory for the Bruins. Oregon’s offense only finished with 242 total yards and was held to only 15 points all day long.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) drops back to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Dieffenbach

For the situation that was given to Ty Dieffenbach, I was impressed with what I saw. It wasn’t a performance that would jump out to anyone watching, but jumping in a game on the road at Autzen Stadium and making multiple plays to extend drives and throw for a score was impressive.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Bruins quarterback situation moving forward, but Dieffenbach may have something to show for UCLA.

Losers

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava fumbles a pass on the goal line as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nico Iamaleava

It was a rough day at the office for Nico Iamaleava. In addition to a poor performance offensively, Iamaleava also did not return in the second half following an injury sustained towards the end of the second quarter. Iamaleava would return to action at the end of the second quarter, but only to throw an interception in the red zone, and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Iamaleava started off okay, but spiraled as the game went on, finishing the day with 3 turnovers, including two huge interceptions to erase potential points off the board for the Bruins.