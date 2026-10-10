Biggest Winners and Losers From UCLA Week 6 Win Against Oregon
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I don't think I have ever witnessed a game quite like what I saw take place in Autzen Stadium today. In a sloppy game between the two ranked teams, UCLA was able to pull off a win in a game that gives fans a ton of questions moving forward.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from UCLA’s win against Oregon in Week 6.
Winners
Wayne Knight
Wayne Knight is far and away the best player on this offense. While the rest of the offense seemed to struggle against the Ducks for most of the game, Knight was clearly the most reliable player on the team.
Knight would end the day with a career-high 22 carries for 103 yards and two total scores. It’s clear moving forward that Knight will be even more of a focal point of this offense, especially with the uncertainty created at the quarterback position.
UCLA’s Entire Defense
The only bright spot in this game was UCLA’s stout defense against the Ducks. Oregon could not move the ball all game long, and UCLA’s ability to take the ball away was once again on full display. UCLA recorded 7 takeaways on the day, beating their previous high this season set in Week 4 against Maryland (5).
If UCLA’s offense was even somewhat competent all game, it could have been a lopsided victory for the Bruins. Oregon’s offense only finished with 242 total yards and was held to only 15 points all day long.
Ty Dieffenbach
For the situation that was given to Ty Dieffenbach, I was impressed with what I saw. It wasn’t a performance that would jump out to anyone watching, but jumping in a game on the road at Autzen Stadium and making multiple plays to extend drives and throw for a score was impressive.
It will be interesting to see what happens with the Bruins quarterback situation moving forward, but Dieffenbach may have something to show for UCLA.
Losers
Nico Iamaleava
It was a rough day at the office for Nico Iamaleava. In addition to a poor performance offensively, Iamaleava also did not return in the second half following an injury sustained towards the end of the second quarter. Iamaleava would return to action at the end of the second quarter, but only to throw an interception in the red zone, and did not return for the remainder of the game.
Iamaleava started off okay, but spiraled as the game went on, finishing the day with 3 turnovers, including two huge interceptions to erase potential points off the board for the Bruins.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.