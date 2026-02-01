3 UCLA Takeaways From Mick Cronin's Fiery Postgame Brief
After losing a heartbreaker against Indiana, it was clear that Mick Cronin was not in the mood for post game questions.
The Bruins played a hard-fought game against Indiana, but when the final buzzer hit 0 for the third time, UCLA would walk out of their home arena as the loser. Looking ahead, the Bruins have a lot to make up. With a tough schedule ahead, UCLA might be in trouble.
UCLA's 'Glass Jaw' Mentality
Earlier in the season Mick Cronin referred to the Bruins having a glass jaw. Meaning when they are hit, they have trouble responding. In this game, it was on full display. While UCLA was able to mount a comeback, it should never been in that position in the first place.
"Defense was awful all night. We deserve to lose. We went through a stretch where we were pouting and letting one shot affect the next shot. We couldn't score for a long time. That's how we got down 10, missing wide open shot after wide open shot. Because, um... We act like somebody stole our favorite toy and we're a three-year-old. Our defense was awful all night for the most part."Mick Cronin
Addressing UCLA's Dry Spell
A big factor in UCLA's loss was the stretch of time in the second half where the Bruins could not make a shot. This would lead to the Hoosiers taking full control of the game all the way up until two minutes left in the game. Cronin was asked what he said to the guys during that time.
"You're talking about when we're missing shots, what do I say? I always say the same thing, no matter what. Just worry about defense, rebounding, and effort. I don't, unlike everybody else, I don't even talk to them about whether shots go in. Defense, rebounding, and effort, execution. There is no magic potion on shooting"Mick Cronin
Cronin On Controverisal Call
The Bruins were on the losing end of a very tricky call for refs. While it was reviewed it was not enough for the refs to overturn the call. This would then led to Indiana getting fouled on the inbound leading to Indiana free-throws that won them the game.
"Of course, my staff told me it was our ball. I just watched it. It sure looked like it was off Indiana's elbow. I just watched it. I'm watching it on a small iPad, but I watched it one time. I don't know. It's what I saw...Who the hell cares? Who it went off of. Indiana or UCLA. They clearly said it went off us."Mick Cronin
