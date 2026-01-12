Mick Cronin Has Big Dilemma on His Hands

After Skyy Clark went down with injury, a player has emerged as one of the Bruins best players.

With Clark currently sidelined, Trent Perry has had to fill in as a starting guard for the Bruins, and has proved to be one of the Bruins' most effective scorers this season. While we knew he was talented, no one could have predicted this level of production.

The Case for Starting Trent Perry

UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a three-point basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion

This season Trent Perry is averaging 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting a very good 46.2% from the field along with a decent 38.5% from three. Perry has been a great bench player for the Bruins this season, averaging 23.1 minutes per game.

In his last two games as a starter, he has averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and two assists, while shooting a decent 41.6% from the field. His uptick in production has prompted serious questions regarding whether Trent Perry should be the starting shooting guard over Skyy Clark .

UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) heads down court after a three-point basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion

While this stat line is hypothetical and contingent on Perry maintaining his current averages, he would project to 19.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists if he were playing 30 minutes per game—roughly the same amount of minutes Skyy Clark averages per game.

Those averages would easily make Perry the Bruins' highest scorer this season. For reference, the Bruins' current leading scorer is Tyler Bilodeau , who is averaging 17.5 points per game, while playing on average 30 minutes per game. Perry's efficiency is undeniable.

Pro-Cons of Starting Perry

UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion

This is no slight at Skyy Clark, his impact this season has been incredible. This season he is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, while shooting a good 47.4% from the field and a ridiculous 48.6% from three. His three-point shooting is something Perry cannot replicate.

The only true downside from starting Perry over Clark is the three-point shooting that Clark offers. In a era that favors the three point shot, Clark's impact as a starter makes the most sense. However, Clark has proven to be very spotty with six games under double-digit scoring as a starter this season.

UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion

Starting Perry does not mean that all of Clark's minutes will be erased. Quite the opposite, with Perry seeing more minutes Clark still should see 20-plus minutes per game, still sustainable minutes that will provide enough opportunity for Clark to be impactful.

The only clear reason that Perry should start is to fix the Bruins' slow starts this season. Perry offers a consistent string of scoring that Clark has had trouble replicating. If Clark misses another game, this should give Perry ample sample size to prove that he is worthy of the starting bid.

UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin instructs players on the court during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion

Overall, this decision falls squarely on Mick Cronin. Both players bring skill sets the other has struggled to replicate, but as it stands, Perry’s ability provides something the Bruins need right now.

