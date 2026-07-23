Two High School Prospects UCLA Should Target This Summer

Mick Cronin has not been prioritizing high school recruiting recently, and last year it cost him.

Last year, the Bruins were projected to be one of the better teams in the Big Ten and a contender to win the Big Ten outright. However, that did not come to fruition, as they would fall out of the top 25, finishing the season with a 24-12 record and a 7-seed in March Madness.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons they were projected to be one of the better teams in the Big Ten was the experience on the Bruins' roster. Tyler Bilodeau , Donavan Dent, Skyy Clark, and Jamar Brown were all seniors, with Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker entering their junior seasons. However, just bringing in an upperclassman doesn't guarantee success, as Cronin didn't recruit a single high school player from the 2025 class, and it cost him.

The 2025 high school class was one of the greatest classes in recent memory. Players like AJ Dybantsa, Darius Acuff, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, Brayden Burries, and Mikel Brown Jr. were all some of the best players in college basketball and were all lottery picks.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With how successful teams with freshmen were last season, Cronin didn't make the same mistake, as he has four incoming freshmen for the 2026 class. With the 2026 class all set, Cronin needs to move on to the 2027 class, which is full of talent. With that in mind, there are two players who should be top priorities for the Bruins.

NaVorro Bowman Jr.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowman Jr. is a 5-star prospect in the 2027 class and one of the top players in the state of California. Bowman is a 6-3 point guard prospect who is a pure scorer, able to put the ball through the hoop on any level, whether it's driving or launching from three.

Recently, during the Nike Peach Jam games, Bowman’s scoring was on full display throughout the tournament. Across 20 EYBL games this summer, he averaged 45.1% from the field and 36.9% from three, with 20.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.2 turnovers a game. While his shooting percentages aren't jaw-dropping, it's clear that opposing defenses have developed schemes to get the ball out of his hands and force him into tough situations.

Mahamadou Diop

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diop is another in-state player from California and San Gabriel Academy, currently ranked 53rd in the class by Rivals .

Diop is listed at 6-10 and is a very powerfully built center who moves really well for a player his size. He is also a high-level rebounder and plays with good effort on both offense and defense. Diop is an amazing lob threat with his over seven-foot wingspan, and can also be effective in the post.