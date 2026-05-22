Grading Every Player UCLA Added Through the Transfer Portal

Mick Cronin was active this offseason, particularly through the transfer portal. According to Rivals, UCLA's transfer class ranks eighth in the country. All four players just completed their first years of college basketball and will each look to play more significant minutes in Westwood next season.

None of these players are considered star-level additions, but that was never the intention. Each one brings a distinct skill set that complements returning guard Trent Perry, who is expected to be the primary offensive option for the Bruins next season. Here is a closer look at each player and what he brings to UCLA.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaylen Petty

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Petty is the highest-rated player UCLA signed through the portal, checking in at 57th in the Rivals transfer rankings. He spent his freshman season at Texas Tech, where he was a reliable contributor alongside the dynamic backcourt pairing of J.T. Toppin and Christian Anderson.

At just 6 feet 1 inch, Petty is undersized for his position, but he was productive regardless, averaging 9.9 points, four rebounds, and roughly two assists per game. Playing alongside Perry at UCLA, Petty should have more opportunity to operate as a point guard and take on a larger offensive role than he was asked to fill at Texas Tech. The step up in responsibility could bring out the best in a player who has already shown he can contribute at the high-major level.

Azavier Robinson

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs head coach Thad Matta talks with Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Robinson is another undersized guard Cronin added through the portal, spending his freshman season at Butler before having his year cut short by a left wrist injury. Despite the setback, he showed enough in limited action to project as a capable backup point guard at the next level. He started 15 of the 22 games he appeared in, which speaks to the confidence the Butler coaching staff had in him before the injury intervened.

In those 22 games, Robinson averaged six points, two rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 47% shooting from the field and 43% from three-point range. With Skyy Clark no longer on the roster, the point guard competition heading into next season will be one of the more compelling storylines to follow in Westwood.

Sergej Macura

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Macura brings a different kind of background to the UCLA roster. He played professional basketball overseas from 2022 through his arrival in college basketball, competing in Spain, Serbia, and Slovenia among other stops. Despite being 22 years old, he qualifies as a sophomore under NCAA eligibility rules and has two seasons remaining.

At Mississippi State, Macura had a solid first year of college basketball, averaging five points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 55.7% from the field. His three-point shooting at just 28% is an area that will need improvement, but his efficiency inside the arc and his rebounding presence give him a defined role as a physical frontcourt contributor off the bench.

Filip Jovic

Feb 28, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) controls a rebound during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Like Macura, Jovic arrived at the college level after playing professionally overseas, competing in Serbia's top professional league where he averaged 12 points, four rebounds, and nearly two assists per game. The transition from European professional basketball to college is not always seamless, and Jovic's first season reflected some of that adjustment.

He averaged 6.3 points and four rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 64% from the field in his lone season at Auburn. The efficiency numbers suggest a player who is disciplined with his shot selection. As he continues to acclimate to the college game, there is reason to believe his production will grow.