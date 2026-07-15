Honest Assessment of UCLA Basketball's Preseason Expectations
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Mick Cronin is coming off a very disappointing year with the Bruins and could rebound this upcoming season.
Last year, UCLA was projected to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten and the country. The Bruins were ranked 12th in the country and brought in players like Donovan Dent and Xavier Booker through the transfer portal to help senior forward Tyler Biladeau and emerging guard Trent Perry.
Sadly, that did not happen for the Bruins. Donovan Dent went from averaging 20 points on 50/40 shooting splits with New Mexico to 13 points per game on 40/25 shooting splits. While the Bruins as a team fell to 24-12 and were a 7-seed in March Madness.
This offseason, Mick Cronin has once again gone to the transfer portal and has brought in key players, as well as key international players, to help the Bruins get back to being a contender in the Big Ten.
With all the moves Mick Cronin has made, it still might not be enough to have the Bruins ranked inside the top 25.
Why UCLA Won't Be a Preseason Top 25 Team
Despite the disappointing season last year, the Bruins finished the season on a high note.
After a blowout 82-59 loss to Michigan State, UCLA would rally down the stretch with a 6-2 record. UCLA would take down No. 10 Illinois, USC, beat No. 9 Nebraska by 20 points, and in the Big Ten Tournament, get revenge against Michigan State.
While ending the season on a high note, UCLA has a lot of unproven talent on the roster. Trent Perry played very well down the stretch of the season, but he will now be asked to be the top scoring option. Meanwhile, how effective international additions Nikola Kusturica and Gunars Grinvalds are right away will be pivotal.
With key players from last year's team not returning and many questions, I predict that the Bruins will be right outside the top 25 when the season starts.
How UCLA Can Get Into the Top 25
Trent Perry had a great sophomore season, going from averaging four points per game as a freshman to almost 13 as a sophomore. Perry was a reliable shooter and defender, and an improvement as the number one option will help the Bruins next season.
The Bruins' depth will also be key for next season. Last year, the Bruins' sixth man was Xavier Booker, who averaged seven points per game. However, the seventh man, Jamar Brown, averaged less than four points per game.
UCLA brought in guys like Azavier Robinson, Sergej Macura, as well as incoming freshman Joe Philon, who can immediately help out the bench and be impact players for next season.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.