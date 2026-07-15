Honest Assessment of UCLA Basketball's Preseason Expectations

Mick Cronin is coming off a very disappointing year with the Bruins and could rebound this upcoming season.

Last year, UCLA was projected to be one of the top teams in the Big Ten and the country. The Bruins were ranked 12th in the country and brought in players like Donovan Dent and Xavier Booker through the transfer portal to help senior forward Tyler Biladeau and emerging guard Trent Perry.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sadly, that did not happen for the Bruins. Donovan Dent went from averaging 20 points on 50/40 shooting splits with New Mexico to 13 points per game on 40/25 shooting splits. While the Bruins as a team fell to 24-12 and were a 7-seed in March Madness.

This offseason, Mick Cronin has once again gone to the transfer portal and has brought in key players, as well as key international players, to help the Bruins get back to being a contender in the Big Ten.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all the moves Mick Cronin has made, it still might not be enough to have the Bruins ranked inside the top 25.

Why UCLA Won't Be a Preseason Top 25 Team

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the disappointing season last year, the Bruins finished the season on a high note.

After a blowout 82-59 loss to Michigan State, UCLA would rally down the stretch with a 6-2 record. UCLA would take down No. 10 Illinois, USC, beat No. 9 Nebraska by 20 points, and in the Big Ten Tournament, get revenge against Michigan State.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While ending the season on a high note, UCLA has a lot of unproven talent on the roster. Trent Perry played very well down the stretch of the season, but he will now be asked to be the top scoring option. Meanwhile, how effective international additions Nikola Kusturica and Gunars Grinvalds are right away will be pivotal.

With key players from last year's team not returning and many questions, I predict that the Bruins will be right outside the top 25 when the season starts.

How UCLA Can Get Into the Top 25

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Perry had a great sophomore season, going from averaging four points per game as a freshman to almost 13 as a sophomore. Perry was a reliable shooter and defender, and an improvement as the number one option will help the Bruins next season.

The Bruins' depth will also be key for next season. Last year, the Bruins' sixth man was Xavier Booker, who averaged seven points per game. However, the seventh man, Jamar Brown, averaged less than four points per game.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA brought in guys like Azavier Robinson, Sergej Macura, as well as incoming freshman Joe Philon, who can immediately help out the bench and be impact players for next season.