3 Players Who Could Lead UCLA in Scoring Next Season

The UCLA Bruins are entering next season with a bit of a different look than last season. After losing a ton of offensive production this offseason, the Bruins will need someone to step up and shoulder the scoring load.

Notably, UCLA is losing its two leading scorers from last season — Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau. Dent averaged over 13 points per game last season, while Bilodeau paced the team with a 17.6 points per game average. Bilodeau is out of eligibility and is looking to be drafted later this month into the NBA, while Dent has decided to retire from basketball after one season with the Bruins.

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

To add insult to injury, their fifth-leading scorer, Skyy Clark, also won’t be returning next season. He averaged over 11 points last year and played a big role on both sides of the floor for the Bruins.

Losing over 40 points per game combined and trying to replace that is no easy task. However, Mick Cronin and his staff have tried their best to remedy the situation. Here is a look at three players who can lead the Bruins’ offense in scoring next season.

Trent Perry

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perry broke out in a big way in his sophomore season with the Bruins. After averaging just 3.7 points per game as a freshman, he jumped up to 12.6 points per contest last season, knocking down 39 percent of his three-pointers along the way. His scoring and shooting prowess from three-point range make him one of the more dynamic scorers on the roster heading into next season, and he could be in for a big year as a full-time starter.

Eric Dailey Jr.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Dailey has been a steady force for the Bruins in his two seasons with the program. Last season, he averaged 11.6 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three-point range. Like Perry, Dailey will be back with the team next season, and there’s no reason to believe he can’t take another leap in his scoring, being that it will be his third season under Mick Cronin’s system.

Jaylen Petty

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most notable transfer portal addition made by Mick Cronin this summer was Jaylen Petty from Texas Tech. Petty averaged 9.9 points per game for the Red Raiders last season as a freshman, and the 6-foot-1 guard is primed to take a leap as a part of UCLA’s backcourt in 2026-27. Petty is a knockdown three-point shooter, connecting on 37.5 percent of his attempts last season, and his scoring abilities were on display in bursts for Texas Tech last season.