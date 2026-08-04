Why UCLA Doesn't Need To Bring Donovan Dent Back
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The Bruins were good last year with Donovan Dent in the backcourt; that cannot be denied, as they made the March Madness tournament as a 7-seed before losing to the national runner-ups in the UConn Huskies.
Dent led some amazing comebacks and upset wins during that time against the Michigan State Spartans and the Illinois Fighting Illini.
However, it was looking grim for his return to the team when the season ended, as he prepared to retire from basketball completely. That was until a US District Court Judge granted a class-wide fifth year of eligibility for the high school class of 2022 who completed their fourth season of eligibility this spring.
Dent could return to the Bruins, and that would be great for raising their immediate ceiling and improving their odds of making a deep run this year, since they would likely only improve from last year after adjusting from the loss of star Tyler Bilodeau.
However, it seems unlikely that Dent will actually return to UCLA, and while that may look like a bad thing on the surface, the team will actually benefit in the long run; here's why.
Why UCLA Is Better Off Without Dent
- The team needs a leader aside from Dent to rely on in the coming years, not just one more shot at the title before having to focus on a rebuilding scenario, or looking for another major transfer that would cost them a lot of money to likely only have for a singular season once again, like Dent.
- The thing is, they already have one in Trent Perry, who is poised to take a huge leap this year by taking the reins of the team with both Dent and Bilodeau gone, and he still has his senior year to go afterward.
- With Perry being able to lead the team, whatever is accomplished this year will be incredibly impressive, say a Sweet 16 run or something of the sort, and in his senior season, the Bruins will be able to fully build around Perry with players that he has already spent multiple years with, as well as specialty role players that improve upon his skill set as a leader. That is, of course, if he sticks around.
- Then, after a year to replace Bilodeau's massive impact with a capable player, with everything set up to push Perry to a brand new limit and therefore pushing the team to new heights, an even deeper run can be made, and the Bruins could be seen as a legitimate threat to a national title run, or at least a very deep run.
- None of this can ideally happen if Dent returns, because he would be given control of the team over Perry because of his seniority and previous experience, which, as mentioned earlier, would be better for the team in the short term.
- Yes, the team would have a shot at going farther in the tournament this year, and yes, immediate results are incredibly important, but what would the team desire more: A decently possible Elite Eight run or building for the long term?
- This argument could be proven completely incorrect if Dent were to return and elevate the team to an unknown height.
- So, with that in mind, the Bruins could be better off if Dent did not miraculously return to the team in the long run because of how Trent Perry would be given the time needed to grow in his game and as a leader, as well as the proper time to assemble and grow with the roster UCLA would truly desire to have around Perry.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.