Where UCLA’s Bilodeau Stands as NBA Draft Nears

UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau remains a projected second-round pick ahead of this summer’s NBA Draft, not seeing much movement in the latest ESPN mock draft.

Bilodeau was the Bruins’ leading scorer last season, hovering over 17 points per game, while being highly efficient from both the field and from three-point range. He is now out of eligibility, and his only hope of continuing his basketball career is to be drafted into the NBA or sign with the G-League or elsewhere for next season.

Bilodeau’s Strengths

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) points to teammates after hitting a 3-point jumpshot during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

His three-point shooting is his most translatable trait to the modern NBA. He was one of the best overall shooters in college throughout his career, and he impressed at the NBA Draft Combine as one of the best shooters in all of the shooting drills. His shooting may be the only thing that gets him drafted, as the other facets of his game, such as his playmaking, ball handling, and defensive intensity on both the perimeter and at the rim, need some work for him to be taken seriously.

He played a big role in each of UCLA’s runs to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons. The Bruins were able to win a game in the tournament both this year and last, and even though Bilodeau didn’t get the chance to suit up in the postseason this season due to an injury, he was arguably UCLA’s most consistent player in a season full of inconsistencies.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) shoots against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Fortunately for him, Bilodeau is the only Bruin receiving any draft buzz as of now, while other notable talents, such as Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark , have been largely overlooked. Dent actually opted to retire rather than try his luck in the draft. Throughout the offseason, Bilodeau has earned some shouts as a late second-round pick. While this projection likely means Bilodeau won’t play a whole lot right away in the league, it’s still a big accomplishment for the former leading scorer at UCLA.

Where Bilodeau Is Projected

In ESPN’s Jeremy Woo’s latest mock draft, Bilodeau’s projection as a late second-round pick remains the same. He has Bilodeau landing with the Los Angeles Clippers, which holds the 52nd overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If Bilodeau is taken with that selection, he may not get playing time right away and may have to prove himself in the G-League on a two-way contract. The Clippers are stacked at the wing position, but bringing in Bilodeau for some added depth wouldn’t be a bad thing by any means.