3 Things We Learned About New UCLA Defense From Camp
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We've talked plenty about how this UCLA offense can look next year, but there's also certainly plenty of questions surrounding this Bruins' defense.
Many of the UCLA fall camp practices have been closed to the media, making it difficult to get a clear sense of what to expect from this defense next season.
As Week 1 inches closer and more practices are underway, we're gathering enough information to at least get an idea of what to expect from this defense.
DJ Barksdale Should Be Starting
The defensive back room should be one of the strong suits for this defense this season. Included in that cornerback room is DJ Barksdale, who should be the starting slot corner for the Bruins this season.
Barksdale has reportedly looked strong in practices, and I would be shocked to see him on the sidelines to start the season. For a defense with a lot of question marks, this cornerback group is one I feel the most confident in.
Starting DT Is Up for Grabs
A positional group I feel less confident in is the interior of the defensive line. The starters for this group are still a little foggy, and it seems like they could run with a rotation, at least to begin this season.
I recently projected David DeNgohe and Tyson Ford to be the starting defensive tackles for this Bruins unit. However, other reports suggest that it could be Maxwell Roy, the transfer from Ohio State, alongside Ford in this starting rotation. This just goes to show you how undecided and up for grabs that front unit is.
It's also a little worrying to consistently hear positive reports about the offensive run game. As good as UCLA's run game could be this season, that consistent success does bring a little angst, especially for this interior unit.
Too Much Talent To Be Worse
One of the good things about this UCLA defense this season is that there's truly nowhere else to go but up. Looking at UCLA's defense last season, it's very hard to imagine that it can get much worse than that.
Thanks to Bob Chesney's transfers, there's plenty of talent on this UCLA defense. So much so that fans should not worry about backtracking on what they saw last year.
James Madison transfer edge rusher Sahir West should single-handedly make that pass-rushing unit better than it was last year. Sammy Omosigho should be the leader of this defense, and I would expect a breakout year from the senior.
All in all, there’s plenty of reason to be excited about this defense and where it could take UCLA this year. Again, it can't get much worse than last year, so Bruins fans can at least be thankful for that.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.