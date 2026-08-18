3 Things We Learned About New UCLA Defense From Camp

We've talked plenty about how this UCLA offense can look next year, but there's also certainly plenty of questions surrounding this Bruins' defense.

Many of the UCLA fall camp practices have been closed to the media, making it difficult to get a clear sense of what to expect from this defense next season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (4) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Week 1 inches closer and more practices are underway, we're gathering enough information to at least get an idea of what to expect from this defense.

DJ Barksdale Should Be Starting

The defensive back room should be one of the strong suits for this defense this season. Included in that cornerback room is DJ Barksdale, who should be the starting slot corner for the Bruins this season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a catch for a touchdown as James Madison Dukes defensive back DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barksdale has reportedly looked strong in practices , and I would be shocked to see him on the sidelines to start the season. For a defense with a lot of question marks, this cornerback group is one I feel the most confident in.

Starting DT Is Up for Grabs

A positional group I feel less confident in is the interior of the defensive line. The starters for this group are still a little foggy, and it seems like they could run with a rotation, at least to begin this season.

Tyson Ford DL of the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame football practice at the Irish Athletic Center on August 7, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I recently projected David DeNgohe and Tyson Ford to be the starting defensive tackles for this Bruins unit. However, other reports suggest that it could be Maxwell Roy , the transfer from Ohio State, alongside Ford in this starting rotation. This just goes to show you how undecided and up for grabs that front unit is.

It's also a little worrying to consistently hear positive reports about the offensive run game. As good as UCLA's run game could be this season, that consistent success does bring a little angst, especially for this interior unit.

Too Much Talent To Be Worse

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler (left) and head coach Bob Chesney during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the good things about this UCLA defense this season is that there's truly nowhere else to go but up. Looking at UCLA's defense last season, it's very hard to imagine that it can get much worse than that.

Thanks to Bob Chesney's transfers, there's plenty of talent on this UCLA defense. So much so that fans should not worry about backtracking on what they saw last year.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Madison transfer edge rusher Sahir West should single-handedly make that pass-rushing unit better than it was last year. Sammy Omosigho should be the leader of this defense, and I would expect a breakout year from the senior.

All in all, there’s plenty of reason to be excited about this defense and where it could take UCLA this year. Again, it can't get much worse than last year, so Bruins fans can at least be thankful for that.

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