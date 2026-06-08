3 Potentially Season-Defining Games For UCLA in 2026
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The Bruins need to improve in every facet on the gridiron this year to ensure that they don't start losing interest and also prove that they can win in the Big Ten after a couple of bumpy years in the conference.
The biggest intangible they will need to learn to manage this year is momentum: they had it for a short stretch of games last year and won their only three victories of the season during that stretch, but had none anywhere else.
Just as those few games gave UCLA a fighting chance in the postseason, UCLA will need to find games this year that can get things going. In particular, three games stand out above the rest.
Oregon Ducks
- Oregon has been one of the more consistent competitive teams in the Big Ten conference in recent years, and that does not seem to be changing this year compared to last.
- But without Ohio State or Indiana on the schedule, the biggest threats that remain are teams like Michigan, which is in a very similar situation as the Ducks.
- A win against one of these teams means UCLA can beat the college football giants, and that will provide an immense boost to the locker room that could make another big win possible.
- The thing is, if they lose, it would not be the end of the world either, as the Bruins would have entered knowing they were at a disadvantage but would still have the fire to win a big match later because of the loss. However, the first path would still be much preferred.
Michigan State Spartans
- MSU was just about as bad as UCLA was last year, and is in the same rebuilding situation with a promising young quarterback and a slowly building supporting cast around him.
- UCLA getting a win here would mean the rebuild is going correctly, and with that knowledge, there would be more confidence for future games because they know they are on the right track and just need to keep going.
USC Trojans
- It's no secret that rivalry games are one of the biggest events in every sport for any team, and it is no different for UCLA; however, their game against USC is at the end of the season, and a win against their in-state rival going into the postseason could be huge.
- However, the game's impact would likely be minimal on a larger scale if UCLA were not poised to make the playoffs or a bowl game.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.