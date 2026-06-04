4 Early Thoughts on UCLA's November Trip to Big House
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UCLA's last road trip of the 2026 college football season is a big one. The Bruins will journey to Ann Arbor to renew an old Big Ten-PAC-10 rivalry against the Michigan Wolverines, who once again have high expectations.
It's another matchup of new coaches, although Michigan's Kyle Whittingham is plenty familiar with UCLA, having been the long-time head coach at Utah. It's also an opportunity for the Bruins to make a statement on the road.
Here are some early thoughts on the late November tilt.
1. Weather Effect
Much like their trip to Minnesota two weeks earlier, the Bruins could face hostile, unfamiliar winter weather conditions, especially later in the month as winter approached. After all, how many late November Big Ten games have we seen played through outright blizzards throughout the years?
Aside from the obvious Kodak moments in the snow, UCLA will be slightly more prepared this time around after already experiencing similar effects in Minnesota. Yet, there's nothing more unpredictable, so it could just as easily be a calm day. Still, every time a team from the South or from Southern California makes this kind of trip, that issue is on everyone's minds. It's up to the coaches and the players to adjust and make the game as normal as possible.
2. Caution Ahead
With the trip to Michigan being the final road game for UCLA and the second-to-last game overall on the season, it could be easy for the Bruins to get caught looking ahead. Their final game the following week is the annual crosstown rivalry battle with USC, and rivalry games and those against top-tier opponents tend to affect the games just before and just after as well.
At this point in the offseason, we have no idea what the Bruins' record and season will look like after 10 games, but you can bet they have that USC game circled, as well as this Michigan game and others against the few top Big Ten teams on their schedule. As they build a new version of the UCLA program, success will come by focusing on one game at a time, and it's important that the Bruins don't lose sight of that as the season nears its conclusion.
3. Tough Luck in Ann Arbor
Michigan Stadium, also known as "The Big House," is one of the most famous stadiums in college football, and as such, it can be a daunting sight for those who have never seen it -- much like the Rose Bowl. UCLA doesn't make the trip to Ann Arbor often, but it also hasn't fared well when it does.
The Bruins are 3-8 all-time against Michigan and 1-6 as the road team, with their only win coming in 1982. Since then, they are 0-2 as the visiting team and have lost three of the last four meetings. Luckily, the most recent was a UCLA win, but it's been 26 years since that game, so Bob Chesney and his group have a chance to right the ship.
4. Opposing Quarterback and a Pressure Test
Michigan's Bryce Underwood was the unanimous No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, immediately earning the starting job for the Wolverines. His talent is clear, but he didn't have the spectacular freshman season many hoped for, throwing for just 2,428 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
That's caused some to question his abilities at this level, including former NFL safety Eric Weddle. Underwood should expect to remain the starter, but the Bruins can throw things for a loop by getting some pressure against an offensive line that has been among the best in college football, at least over the last five years or so.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.