3 Early Thoughts on UCLA's Season Finale Against USC

UCLA ends the 2026 college football regular season with a home game against crosstown rival USC at the Rose Bowl on November 28, looking to atone for past mistakes.

The Bruins have yet to beat the Trojans as members of the Big Ten Conference, and the season finale gives Bob Chesney's group a chance to end the year on a high note and build momentum toward the future, with even bigger opportunities should they excel the rest of the season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are a few thoughts on the season final before the 2026-27 college football season gets underway.

1. Game of the Year

This is the big one. No matter how UCLA's first season under the new coaching staff goes until the final weekend of November, beating the Trojans would make it a success, unless it's the only win. Rivalry games have a completely different tone than most other games, and even as a bad team, UCLA has held its own despite coming up short on the scoreboard.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is tackled by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The atmosphere of the game should also get the Bruins' team riled up. Plus, it's the game they have circled on the schedule from the release until the end of the season. No one wants to lose that one.

2. How Does UCLA Stack Up?

Many assume USC is poised for a good season after a 9-4 mark last year. If they're right, USC could be in the conversation for a Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff, making this a fourth major opportunity for the UCLA Bruins in conference play.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has won the last two meetings between these schools, but hasn't been overly dominant in those games. In 2024, the Trojans had a low-scoring 19-13 victory, and last season, they needed a 22-0 second half to avoid the upset at home. Still, USC has been the better team and has won the last three meetings in Pasadena, so protecting its home turf and turning the tide of the rivalry for at least a game day would do wonders for UCLA and show it how far it still needs to go.

3. Coaching Prowess

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has been held in high regard as an emerging young head coach in the college ranks since he took over for Bob Stoops at Oklahoma. The Trojans landed him amid rumors he was heading to LSU as the biggest name in the late 2021/early 2022 coaching cycle, when many thought he had everything he needed with the Sooners.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The gamble led to an 11-win season in Year 1, but the Trojans have hardly sniffed double-digit victories since then, fueling questions about Riley's job security. For that reason, this is a huge year for him and a huge final game for USC.

Meanwhile, many of the same things are said about Bob Chesney in terms of his potential as a head coach . Unlike Riley, he hasn't had the opportunity to coach a Power Conference school, and he most certainly hasn't had the great situation that Riley had in Norman.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But, he's trying to build something in that same vein in Westwood, and going toe-to-toe with another highly-touted offensive-minded head coach is a great test. It could show everyone what the future of this rivalry looks like, as long as both guys stay.