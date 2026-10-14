UCLA Mailbag: Biggest Questions After Nico Iamaleava’s Injury

UCLA’s 5-0 start has taken an unexpected turn as this team prepares for Wisconsin. With Nico Iamaleava now sidelined for likely the remainder of the college football season, the Bruins will turn to Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenbach to lead this team.

The Bruins still have a chance to build on their terrific season and hopefully ride the wave of momentum generated by the top-25 win over Oregon last week. Here are three questions UCLA will have to answer as they attempt to continue their perfect season.

Can UCLA Still Make the College Football Playoff Without Iamaleava?

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) signals a first down during the second half in a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s schedule allows us to truly believe that it is still possible. The win over Oregon last week could prove to be monumental, as it offers the Bruins a great resume piece in their pursuit of the playoffs. However, with a brand new quarterback coming in, the margin for error has likely shrunk considerably.

With Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Nevada as the next three games on UCLA’s schedule, there remains a very solid possibility that UCLA can improve to 8-0. It looks like it could very well come down to the final stretch of games if UCLA can get past Wisconsin this upcoming week.

Was the Oregon Win Proof UCLA Is a Legitimate Big Ten Contender?

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) carries the ball during the second half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (6) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a major statement, especially since they won on the road, but I wouldn’t call it definitive proof just yet. The next step will be demonstrating that this offense can put up points , with or without Iamaleava available.

With a new quarterback coming in for the Bruins, they have more questions than ever , and calling something definitive about the current state of this team would be too hasty. Their schedule is favorable, however, but they’ll need to prove they still have the ability to stay atop the conference, with a tough home game against Wisconsin coming up.

What Must UCLA Fix Before Facing Wisconsin?

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA had costly turnovers and missed multiple scoring opportunities against Oregon despite winning. For a team adjusting to life without their starting quarterback moving forward, they’ll have to limit the turnovers and be able to capitalize on their trips to the red zone.

They face Wisconsin at home, so a rowdy Badgers crowd won’t be a factor, but Dieffenbach and the UCLA offense will have to play smart without letting Wisconsin take control of the game. Sustaining long drives through the run game will likely be the method in which UCLA attacks this game, and Dieffenbach will need to command the offense enough to survive.