It's been a whirlwind week for the UCLA Bruins.

Falling to the Michigan Wolverines this past weekend put a wrench in the Bruins' postseason aspirations. Pairing that with Ty Dieffenbach's injury complicated matters even more. Reports surfaced on Monday that the veteran quarterback is dealing with a minor hip injury, and it’s uncertain whether he will suit up against the USC Trojans in the season finale. With that in mind, here are three storylines I'll be watching for heading into this pivotal matchup.

Ty Dieffenbach's Status

We briefly went over this, but Dieffenbach's availability is the top storyline to keep tabs on. The fact that Dieffenbach even has a chance to play this weekend is a miracle, considering how serious his injury initially looked. That said, it's still uncertain if Dieffenbach will play.

If Dieffenbach is unable to play, the Bruins' path to victory is drastically different. Madden Iamaleava has played sparingly over the last two games, and the offense offered little in those instances. It goes without saying that UCLA needs Dieffenbach to play if it wants any chance of taking down USC.

Turnover Battle

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Bruins' success has been predicated on winning the turnover battle. They lead the country in takeaways and interceptions. UCLA found itself in uncharted waters in last week's loss to Michigan, losing the turnover battle, 3-1. As noted, that's been its path to victory for the majority of the season.

This specific component of the game is polarizing because the Trojans have only forced 11 turnovers - seven interceptions and four recovered fumbles - all season. Meanwhile, USC's offense has coughed up the ball 12 times - nine interceptions and three fumbles lost.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) intercepts a pass intended for Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's why the Bruins' quarterback situation is the top variable to keep tabs on as the week progresses. As for the Trojans, a player to watch in this specific area of the game is quarterback Jayden Maiva. He's thrown eight interceptions this season, but five of those have occurred in the last four games. Meanwhile, UCLA leads the country in interceptions. That could bode well for Bob Chesney's team.

Can UCLA's Rushing Attack Return to the Fold?

The last two weeks haven't been what the Bruins have been accustomed to in the run game. A large percentage of those struggles have been correlated with the quarterback play. That could very well be a detrimental factor again on Saturday.

While USC's run defense is formidable, it's nowhere near Michigan's. The Bruins should have more success establishing a ground game in the season finale. Their success will be contingent on who starts at quarterback. If Iamaleava is forced to start, expect the Trojans to stack the box and force the sophomore signal caller to beat them downfield.