3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in UCLA's Week 2 Matchup

Week 2 is almost here, and UCLA will look to improve to 2-0 as they open the season at home in Pasadena.

The San Diego State Aztecs will visit the Rose Bowl, and they present a different challenge than Cal did in Week One. Cal’s offensive attack came mostly through the air, and San Diego State will likely turn to their ground game in an attempt to stun the Bruins.

Can UCLA Produce Constant Pressure on SDSU Pass Game?

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Adam Mohammed (24) scores a touchdown against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Ashton Sanders (44) and defensive back Malik Hartford (12) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SDSU will likely run the ball to generate offense, but their weakness seems to be through the air. That may put edge rusher Sahir West in a position to have a major impact in Week 2. He had a quiet but respectable opening game against Cal, as he tallied five total tackles, a sack, and a tackle for a loss.

Against San Diego State, generating constant pressure on quarterback Jayden Denegal can lead to some errant throws. As we saw in Week One, taking the ball away was key for the Bruins to shut the door on Cal. If UCLA can force Denegal into obvious passing situations, West and the Bruins' pass rush should have an opportunity to create some hurried and off-target throws down the field.

Was the Rushing Attack a Fluke?

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates with wide receivers Brian Rowe Jr. (2) and Mikey Matthews (7) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve talked plenty about how great UCLA’s ground game looked in Week One. Now, the Bruins will have a chance to prove it wasn’t a fluke against Cal and put up another impressive performance.

UCLA ran the ball 32 times against Cal and put up 277 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Anthony Woods led the way with 118 yards on an average of 14.8 yards per carry. UCLA will need to establish a run game early and show that their rushing attack can be a constant threat throughout the season.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) carries the ball against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would expect all three backs to be heavily involved against the Aztecs, but Wayne Knight should lead the way in terms of total carries and snaps.

Which WR Will Have a Larger Role if Ellis Is Out?

Landon Ellis suffered a head injury in Week One against Cal, and his status is still to be determined. Not to knock SDSU, but I would expect them to sit Ellis and let him be 100% before conference play starts.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) reacts after a catch against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, with Ellis out, another receiver can get more involved than we saw last week. While the offense will still live primarily on the ground, it will be interesting to see which wide receiver takes the opportunity to jump into the starting lineup.

I would expect to see either Semaj Morgan or Aidan Mizell (who was cleared to play) have a larger role in Week 2.