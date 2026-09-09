UCLA Defense Has Key Area of Improvement After Cal Win

This UCLA defense's debut has received mixed reviews, but overall, fans seem pleased with the output.

Cal has serious playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, and while they managed to put up 24 points, the Bruins' run defense held up decently well, as they allowed Cal to rush for 119 total yards.

One of the Biggest Questions Heading Into the Season

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Adam Mohammed (24) scores a touchdown against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Ashton Sanders (44) and defensive back Malik Hartford (12) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How this UCLA run defense will perform was one of the biggest questions as UCLA entered the season. After struggling in that area last season, UCLA can’t afford to go through another season with weak defensive output. Under new defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler, who came from James Madison with Bob Chesney, the defense looks much improved.

However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still things to improve. The UCLA secondary struggled at times against Cal, as Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) during the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins allowed some decent yardage through the air, which could become a bigger concern when UCLA plays against premier talent in the Big Ten. That said, Sagapolutele will be one of the best quarterbacks the Bruins face this season, so I would be pleased with this defense's overall performance.

Though there’s room for improvement, the secondary was also the unit that put the game to bed, as safety Ta’Shawn James grabbed two interceptions off of Sagapolutele.

Stats for This Bruins Defense

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Sahir West (15) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One area the Bruins could stand to improve is getting off the field on third down. Cal went 11/21 on third down in Week 1, a 52.4 conversion rate.

The Bruins need to do a better job of closing down drives on third down and forcing teams to punt. The encouraging thing is that when they did succeed, Cal went 0/3 on fourth down that night, which was a major reason UCLA won this game.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rushing attack may have put the points on the board, but the defense's ability to take the ball away and make three crucial stops on fourth down could be argued as the reason the Bruins are 1-0.

UCLA came up with three turnovers on Cal’s offense and made major plays throughout the game en route to their 45-24 win on the road. If UCLA can clean up what they allow on third down and continue to take the ball away at the volume we saw in Week One, this team could go to special heights in the Big Ten this season.