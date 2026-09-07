Bold Ground Game Transformation Sets Tone For UCLA Season

​In the Bruins' season opener against Cal, there were a lot of things that went right. UCLA was able to take down the Golden Bears on the road, winning 45-24.

The UCLA rushing attack exploded for an impressive five touchdowns on the ground, with five different players taking a carry, and Anthony Woods leading the way with 8 attempts for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) dives for the end zone against California Golden Bears linebacker Aaron Hampton (obscured) to score a touchdown during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Wayne Knight scored a hat trick of his own with three touchdowns and 71 yards, adding to the total of 277 yards to come from the Bruins offense.

​With just how impressive UCLA's ground game was, there was one play in particular that really highlighted exactly what this team can do this season.

Anthony Woods Lit a Spark

Anthony Woods powers through for a touchdown for the Bruins 💥 pic.twitter.com/gJVwL6mXDo — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 6, 2026

​Early in the second quarter, Anthony Woods took the handoff and was immediately met at the line. Thanks to his continuous effort, he was then able to bounce the run to the outside and take off for a 31-yard run capped off with a dive into the end zone to take the lead.

​What's special about that play in particular is that it's very reminiscent of UCLA's overall game against Cal. There were multiple times in the game when the momentum swung in the direction of the Golden Bears, and the Bruins were able to continue to fight in order to regain the advantage.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) dives for the end zone against California Golden Bears linebacker Aaron Hampton (back) to score a touchdown during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​While Woods' 31-yard scoring scramble swung the momentum in the direction of the Bruins, the second half ended with a huge momentum swing for Cal as they headed into the locker room for halftime.

However, thanks to the continuous effort on the ground from Woods and Knight, the Bruins were able to swing the momentum back in their direction as they piled on the lead deep into the second half.

Dagger for the Bruins Late In The Fourth

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) is tackled by California Golden Bears defensive back Kingston Lopa (center left) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Woods capped off his first touchdown run with a dive into the end zone, UCLA’s night ended in the same electric fashion with a 53-yard house call with just over a minute left in the game to officially seal the win for UCLA .

The Bruins will have to continue to ride the momentum from their win as they head back to Westwood to play host to San Diego State in the season opener at home. The Bruins’ run game can truly be special, and if Woods and Knight continue to perform like they did tonight, the Big Ten could be in for quite the shock.