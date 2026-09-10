UCLA Players Who Must Be More Involved in Week Two

The Bruins did a good enough job spreading the ball out in Week One, with seven different receivers getting a reception against Cal.

Still, there are weapons available to Nico Iamaleava on the Bruins that didn’t see as much involvement in the offense as their talent suggests.

Josh Phifer & Brayden Loftin

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Brayden Loftin (85) during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week One, we didn’t see much involvement from the tight ends in the passing game. Both Phifer and Loftin logged roughly the same number of snaps (Phifer with 34, Loftin with 32), yet neither saw any action as a receiver.

It could be valuable for Iamaleava to have two dependable tight ends he can rely on not only as blockers, but as receivers as well. UCLA’s offense will no doubt rely on the ground game this season, but it could be worth getting both tight ends involved in the offense beyond their blocking abilities.

Brian Rowe Jr.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (2) is tackled by California Golden Bears defensive back Kingston Lopa (center back) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UCLA receiving room looks deep this season, and Brian Rowe Jr. should be a mainstay as a starter for the Bruins. Early in the game against Cal, Rowe looked like he was going to be a major influence on the offense, and after a rush for 20 yards and a strong start in the beginning of the game, he went quiet in the second half.

The run game stole the spotlight in the second half, and its success echoed Chesney's focus on the ground game. However, Rowe showed major promise in the first half, so getting him involved going forward may be in Chesney and Co.'s best interest.

Cole Martin

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (4) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a leader for this secondary, Martin played very few snaps for the Bruins. It’s unknown why he saw the field so little, as he only logged 11 snaps all night. Malik Hartford and Tao Johnson got the start for the matchup.

It was speculated that Martin might line up as a starting nickel, but it didn't look like he even saw the field in that area either. I can’t imagine that we’ll see so little of Martin moving forward, so it’ll be interesting to see how much we see of him in the home opener against San Diego State.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, the Bruins had a strong rotation of talent that helped them put together an impressive start to the season in a tough road environment. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how the rotation plays out and who exactly Chesney chooses to utilize.