The Biggest Decision UCLA's Chesney Got Right Against Cal

The highlight of the Bruins' night against Cal was, without a doubt, the strong run game they displayed. The Bruins totaled 277 yards on the ground, with returning back Anthony Woods leading the way with 118 yards on eight carries. The Bruins' ground game succeeded all night long, averaging 8.7 yards per carry.

We’ve suspected that UCLA’s run game would be the strength and focal point of this team in 2026, but the output on Saturday night still exceeded my expectations for this team.

Six End Zone Trips in One Night

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins tallied six rushing touchdowns against the Golden Bears en route to their 45-24 win late Saturday night. Transfer running back Wayne Knight (James Madison) managed to find the end zone three times, Woods scored another two, and Iamaleava kicked off the scoring for the Bruins with a rushing touchdown of his own.

The best decision that Bob Chesney made in Week One was keeping the cycle running in the running back room. Each of the running backs on UCLA’s roster has something different to offer, and it was visible in the opening weekend.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) breaks free of the California Golden Bears defense to score a touchdown during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins gained a huge boost against Cal by continually pulling fresh legs from the sideline and wearing out that defense. Moving forward, UCLA should make the run game its main point of attack, as it can be draining to prepare for four separate players in the backfield who can deal damage, including Iamaleava.

Passing Game Wasn't Bad Either

Just because the UCLA rushing attack was so great doesn’t mean the passing game can’t be a major factor moving forward as well. Overall, the passing game played its role well, though it was clear that it wasn't the main weapon for damaging Cal's defense all night long.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates with offensive linemen Hall Schmidt (65) and Julian Armella (74) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava had some things to clean up, most notably a crucial interception in the red zone. However, those are the kinds of plays that will improve with familiarity from playing together. The interception seemed like a timing issue, which will improve as the season goes on.

Now, the Bruins will turn their attention to Week Two, where they will open up the season at home against a San Diego State squad that has also started the season off with a win. The run game is certainly strong in Westwood, and all three of UCLA's talented running backs will be difference-makers in how the season ends for the Bruins.