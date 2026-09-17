UCLA Week 3 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Potential Replacements
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UCLA will look to start the Bob Chesney era 3-0 as Purdue visits Pasadena in a conference showdown. The Bruins have dealt with some significant injuries to start the season, and availability will be an even bigger asset than usual for many players on the depth chart moving forward.
The initial injury report for UCLA’s Big Ten opener has finally been released, and there are some interesting names on it.
OUT vs. Purdue
- Tao Johnson, Defensive Back
- Mikey Matthews, Wide Receiver
- Jonah Smith, Wide Receiver
- Joshua Dixon, Defensive Back
- Jamier Johnson, Defensive Back
- Sam Yoon, Offensive Line
- Mack Indestad, Offensive Line
One of the most notable names on the list is safety Tao Johnson. After suffering an early injury in the season opener against Cal, Johnson is listed as inactive for the second straight week. While Ta’Shawn James has done a fantastic job in his place, the Bruins will continue to hope that Johnson makes a return soon.
After suffering an injury last week against San Diego State, wide receiver Mikey Matthews will also miss the action against the Boilermakers.
The Bruins luckily have decent depth at receiver, but Matthews showed a ton of promise and will certainly be missed by this offense. Semaj Morgan did a fantastic job a week ago, rising to the occasion, and should fill in nicely for Matthews.
Another notable development is wide receiver Landon Ellis, who was out against San Diego State. He is now expected to return against Purdue.
DOUBTFUL vs. Purdue
- Josh Phifer, Tight End
This will now be the second week without tight end Josh Phifer if he is indeed sidelined against Purdue. Brayden Loftin and Harry Lodge will be absorbing the snaps he leaves behind, and they should suffice for that unit against the Boilermakers.
QUESTIONABLE vs. Purdue
- Aidan Mizell, Wide Receiver
- Ryan McCulloch, Outside Linebacker
- Jhase McMillan, Defensive Back
The wide receiver room gets thinner if Mizell is sidelined yet again. So far, Mizell has logged 15 snaps across both of UCLA’s games and has yet to make a reception this season. He missed the entire Cal game and the second half of the San Diego State game because he wasn't feeling 100%. Injuries have had a major damper on Mizell’s career, and it seems the same story could be told at UCLA so far.
Despite several injuries, the Bruins still have a great chance to send the Boilermakers home with a loss and continue their perfect start to the season.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.