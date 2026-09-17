UCLA Week 3 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Potential Replacements

UCLA will look to start the Bob Chesney era 3-0 as Purdue visits Pasadena in a conference showdown. The Bruins have dealt with some significant injuries to start the season, and availability will be an even bigger asset than usual for many players on the depth chart moving forward.

The initial injury report for UCLA’s Big Ten opener has finally been released, and there are some interesting names on it.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT vs. Purdue

Tao Johnson, Defensive Back

Mikey Matthews, Wide Receiver

Jonah Smith, Wide Receiver

Joshua Dixon, Defensive Back

Jamier Johnson, Defensive Back

Sam Yoon, Offensive Line

Mack Indestad, Offensive Line

One of the most notable names on the list is safety Tao Johnson. After suffering an early injury in the season opener against Cal, Johnson is listed as inactive for the second straight week. While Ta’Shawn James has done a fantastic job in his place, the Bruins will continue to hope that Johnson makes a return soon.

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) in action during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After suffering an injury last week against San Diego State, wide receiver Mikey Matthews will also miss the action against the Boilermakers.

The Bruins luckily have decent depth at receiver, but Matthews showed a ton of promise and will certainly be missed by this offense. Semaj Morgan did a fantastic job a week ago, rising to the occasion, and should fill in nicely for Matthews.

Another notable development is wide receiver Landon Ellis, who was out against San Diego State. He is now expected to return against Purdue.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch as Oregon Ducks defensive back Theran Johnson (5) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DOUBTFUL vs. Purdue

Josh Phifer, Tight End

This will now be the second week without tight end Josh Phifer if he is indeed sidelined against Purdue. Brayden Loftin and Harry Lodge will be absorbing the snaps he leaves behind, and they should suffice for that unit against the Boilermakers.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Josh Phifer (89) rushes as Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QUESTIONABLE vs. Purdue

Aidan Mizell, Wide Receiver

Ryan McCulloch, Outside Linebacker

Jhase McMillan, Defensive Back

The wide receiver room gets thinner if Mizell is sidelined yet again. So far, Mizell has logged 15 snaps across both of UCLA’s games and has yet to make a reception this season. He missed the entire Cal game and the second half of the San Diego State game because he wasn't feeling 100%. Injuries have had a major damper on Mizell’s career, and it seems the same story could be told at UCLA so far.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite several injuries, the Bruins still have a great chance to send the Boilermakers home with a loss and continue their perfect start to the season.