Why UCLA’s Fourth Quarter Dominance Is No Accident

It’s no secret that the Bruins have been a second-half team this season. They struggled to move the ball offensively in the first half but have dominated the second half in both weeks, specifically in the fourth quarter.

The Bruins have outscored opponents 42-10 in the fourth quarter so far, and many factors contribute to that result.

Running Back Room Stays Fresh

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s running game has looked sharp to start the season. They have run for over 200 yards in both games this season, with transfer running back Wayne Knight leading the way with 168 yards this year. The unit has also put together 10 rushing touchdowns, again led by Knight, who also leads the entire country in rushing touchdowns (6).

The ground game has cycled through all three of UCLA’s talented backs. Wayne Knight, Anthony Woods, and Jaivian Thomas have all seen significant snaps in each game, and all have found the end zone at least once. Cycling through all three running backs keeps fresh legs for the Bruins and has shown up huge in the last half of the games.

Rotation of Offensive Guards

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Julian Armella (74) celebrates after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of rotating units, the Bruins have been cycling through their guards so far this season, and the success seems to be evident as it pairs with UCLA’s run game. While the tackles have been mainstays, guards Carter Sweazie, Julian Armella, and Eugene Brooks have formed a three-man rotation to keep all three fresh as the game goes on.

When you combine this guard rotation with the fresh legs in the backfield, it’s no wonder UCLA has had so much success running the ball in the fourth quarter.

Depth of This Team Looks Fantastic

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another strength of this team is its depth. While injuries have damaged the team's wide receiver depth, the Bruins have still managed to have players step up and not miss a beat.

As the season goes on, you can imagine that depth could prove to be huge in the midst of tough conference play. With so many talented players scattered across this roster, it makes it very easy for Bob Chesney to find fresh players to make an impact late in the game.

The Bruins will look to start the season 3-0 against Purdue, and while we can certainly hope for a fast start, let’s also not take the strong finishes for granted. UCLA will have to execute this weekend to keep the momentum going.