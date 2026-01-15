3 Takeaways From Mick Cronin's Presser following UCLA win

The Bruins were able to win their 12th game of the season, beating Penn State 71-60 in a convincing fashion.

It could have been more if the Bruins were dealing with a few roster issues, but either way, this performance gives fans hope that UCLA can make a deep run come March. Here is everything that Mick Cronin had to say following the win.

Trent Perry’s Performance Was the Difference

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry easily had his best performance of the season, scoring 30-points with ease. Perry didn’t hesitate in this one, hitting big shots late, and showed growth as a confident offensive weapon—exactly what UCLA needs moving forward.

“Obviously, Trent made some big shots. They're a team that doubles the post and tries to pack it into paint. But I got him to a point now where he's not hesitating as an offensive player, and I think that matters. It was huge for him. And just got to keep building.” Mick Cronin

Depth Played a Huge Role

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is congratulated by guard Eric Freeny (8) after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

With Donovan Dent hurt, Skyy Clark out, Tyler Bilodeau playing sick, and limited practice time, UCLA needed role players to stabilize the game. Eric Freeney and Steven Jamerson delivered timely offense, defense, and rebounding when the Bruins were struggling to score.

“Eric Freeney came in and hit two massive shots for us. He gave us 23 minutes of great defense. Some rebounding. Um... And he was really, really important to this win. I mean, really important. And Steven Jamerson as well with two putbacks. And then the play that didn't snap to me was where he stayed in front of his guy and forced a traveling violation." Mick Cronin

How Roster Struggles Changed the Gameplan

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins were hit hard by the injury bug. Skyy Clark and Brandon Williams were both out, while Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent were forced to play at less than 100%. That reality heavily shaped how Mick Cronin was able to game-plan for this one.

"Because we have so many guys out and we're the guys playing sick. And... We couldn't press. If we were at full strength with those guys out, we would press them. But we couldn't because of our situation. I got transplanted 40 minutes. I don't know, Donnie got hit in the head. Brandon Williams is out there with a bad hamstring, and Sky's on the bench, and Tyler [Bilodeau] could be, I don't know if he can even breathe. Strategically, I would have pressed them. If we could" Mick Cronin