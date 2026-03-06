The Bruins are set to face the Washington Huskies in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The two teams previously met on Feb. 19, when UCLA earned an 82–67 victory . The Bruins clearly had the edge in that matchup, but after reviewing the tape, Washington could still make this game competitive. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know before tipoff.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Stats You Need to Know

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA has been dominant offensively this season, averaging 85.4 points per game. Much of that production comes from its ball movement, as the Bruins average 22.1 assists per game. The offense has operated at an elite level, with scoring threats spread across every position on the floor — something few teams can replicate.

On the defensive side, UCLA has been equally impressive, allowing just 57.1 points per game. The Bruins’ frontcourt has been particularly dominant. Lauren Betts, Angela Dugalić and newcomer Sienna Betts have controlled the paint all season. UCLA is also averaging 43 rebounds per game, another indicator of its physical presence inside.

However, the Bruins could run into trouble with ball security. UCLA averages 12.8 turnovers per game, and if that number climbs past 13 against Washington, the game could become far more competitive than expected. While that may seem harsh, UCLA will need to be in peak form as postseason play intensifies.

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) handles the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Washington enters the matchup performing slightly below UCLA statistically. The Huskies average 72 points per game while shooting 45% from the field. They record just 14 assists per game, a noticeable gap compared to UCLA’s ball movement. That difference in facilitation is an area the Bruins can exploit.

Defensively, Washington remains solid. The Huskies allow 61.7 points per game and average 39.3 rebounds per contest — only 4.3 fewer than UCLA. If the Bruins fail to create a clear rebounding advantage, this matchup could be closer than many expect.

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Cotie McMahon (32) and guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) fight for a loose ball with Washington Huskies forward Dalayah Daniels (14) and guard Chloe Briggs (11) during the second half of the NCAA women's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Feb. 2, 2025. Ohio State won 66-56. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the February meeting, UCLA’s top players delivered strong performances. Lauren Betts scored 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting while adding eight rebounds. Gianna Kneepkens also had a strong outing, finishing with 17 points while shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Even in that victory, however, turnovers remained an issue. UCLA committed 14 turnovers in the game, which allowed Washington to stay within striking distance longer than anticipated. While a 15-point win is comfortable, it still fell short of the dominant standard UCLA has established throughout the season.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, the Bruins appear to hold the advantage entering this matchup. UCLA has been the clear class of the Big Ten, finishing conference play with a perfect 18–0 record. If the Bruins can limit turnovers and maintain their rebounding edge, they should be well-positioned to advance.