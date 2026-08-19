3 UCLA Transfers Who Could Fall Short of Expectations

It’s harsh to say that any of these new Bruins could end up being disappointments, but the reality is that expectations won't be met by some.

With over 40 transfers and only 22 starting positions, plenty of talent was bound to be sidelined, but some were certainly more surprising than others.

Aiden Gobaira

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I wouldn’t go as far as to label Gobaira a disappointment, but he’s had a major opportunity to land a starting role and hasn’t seized the opportunity to really solidify his place on the defensive depth chart.

It seems the edge position opposite Sahir West is a bit of a toss-up, but it looks like Ryan McCulloch will assume the role when he is fully healthy. Scott Taylor is also a name to watch as a guy who could take some first-team reps, making Gobaira’s place on the roster potentially even more foggy.

Leland Smith

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) attempts to hurdle Hawaii Rainbow Wahine linebacker Jalen Smith (3) for a first down during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve consistently talked about this UCLA receiver room and debated who would emerge as a starting wideout. Transfers Landon Ellis (James Madison), Brian Rowe Jr. (South Carolina), Aidan Mizell (Florida), and Semaj Morgan (Michigan) have repeatedly been in those conversations, but Leland Smith has noticeably been absent.

Throughout fall camp and preseason scrimmaging, Smith has not been a name at the forefront of any conversations regarding the wide receiver room, and his disappearance has been somewhat of a letdown so far.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopefully, when the start of the season comes around, Smith is able to throw his name back in the ring, but it’s definitely discouraging to witness the magnitude of his absence.

Riley Robell

I could certainly eat my words with this one. Robell will most likely be the starting center against Cal in Week 1. However, my reasoning for labeling him a potential disappointment has nothing to do with performance and more to do with availability.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through preseason practice, Robell has been out with a lingering sprained MCL , an injury that has sidelined him for an entire week up to this point. Bob Chesney doesn’t seem worried about it, but I'm starting to wonder if that’s just the coach thinking positively.

Without being in those rooms, I’m not necessarily able to grasp the severity of Robell’s injury, but I would hate to see a lingering injury halt his season in any kind of way.

Luckily, with Robell being out, Derek Osman has been getting first-team reps that will become much more valuable if Robell is sidelined at any point during the season.