3 Early Standouts From UCLA Football Fall Camp

UCLA has only been through the early stages of fall camp, but the Bruins have already provided plenty of clues as to where some players may land on the depth chart come Week 1.

With more than 40 transfers joining the program under new leadership, it was always going to be tricky to evaluate who would eventually be starting for this UCLA team. So far, a good handful of players have emerged from this crowded roster, giving us some insight into what the Bruins' starting lineups could look like.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there’s still plenty of preseason camp to go, three names and position groups have already stood out as we gear up towards the start of the season.

Mikey Matthews

Mikey Matthews returns to the Bruins as one of the only familiar faces entering the season, and he appears to be making the most of that opportunity.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) forces a fumble by UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Los Angeles Times, Matthews has emerged as UCLA’s starting slot receiver during the opening three days of fall camp, getting the nod over Michigan transfer Semaj Morgan.

While the competition is far from over and could certainly favor Morgan in the end, Matthews’ experience as a returning player may give him the advantage in a wide receiver room with so many new faces. Matthews also brings some experience as a receiver and a returner, giving him another path to seeing the field.

UCLA's Mikey Matthews, right, catches a pass as Michigan State's Dontavius Nash defends during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With so many talented players in that position group, Matthews will have to continue to perform inside camp in order to emerge with a starting role.

Riley Robell

The offensive line was among UCLA's biggest concerns last season, and it seems Chesney has done a terrific job bolstering it this offseason.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things certainly appear to be moving in the right direction, and it starts with center Riley Robell. UCLA has consistently thrown Robell into that first-team offense within the first couple of days of camp, and it looks like the starting job is his to lose.

For a team hoping to rely on the run game this season, a standout center is crucial, and Robell looks far and away the leader in the clubhouse to hold that starting position for Week One.

The Running Back Room

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen celebrate a touchdown with running back Jaivian Thomas (21) in the third quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the run game, the backs have already positioned themselves as a major strength on this roster.

The running back room features three potential starters: Wayne Knight, Jaivian Thomas, and Anthony Woods. All three have rotated through the first team during training camp, making it increasingly likely that Chesney might opt for a committee approach rather than one workhorse.

Chesney has already emphasized the importance of having depth at the position, and early camp suggests that this is exactly what UCLA could have to start the season.