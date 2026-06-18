3 Underrated UCLA Football Defenders Entering 2026 Season

UCLA's defense has struggled over recent seasons, but that doesn't mean it's deprived of legitimate college football talent. The Bruins have some good players on the roster, and many young players are starting to generate buzz for the program's future.

Still, some of those players may be a long way off, and the current players aren't necessarily highly regarded in the national landscape of the sport. But here are a few underrated defenders for the Bruins who should be on the national radar in 2026.

S Tao Johnson

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) in action during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Of all the transfers UCLA has added to its defense for the upcoming season, Johnson may be the most overlooked. Despite his Power Four experience and successful career so far, the buzz around him seems rather quiet. You don't hear as much about him as other players like Sammy Omosigho, Sahir West, and a few others.

However, Johnson is a tremendous addition to the back end of the UCLA defense. He's played four years of college football at Utah, totaling 43 games, including 35 starts. Twelve of those came at the nickelback position as a redshirt freshman, and the rest were at safety. He's a plug-and-play guy for this season and would have tied for the UCLA team lead with two interceptions in 2025. More people should be talking about him.

LB Jalen Woods

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (9) breaks up a pass intended for Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

UCLA fans have become familiar with Woods over the years, but he's still overlooked at the national level. The 2025 season brought his greatest production so far, finishing among the team's top five tacklers with 47 stops. He's only made four starts during his four seasons in the Bruins' program, but should be in the conversation for an extended starting role going forward .

It will be up to him to put in the work, and the staff to help him get to the next level. Having the chance to play alongside Omosigho would also help his case.

S Cole Martin

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (21) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Again, this is a player who may be correctly valued by UCLA fans, but the national reputation is still a work in progress. Martin was a top-tier high school recruit as the No. 1 cornerback in Arizona, and has now spent time at three different Power Four schools. He appeared in 14 games as a true freshman at Oregon in 2023 but really hit his stride at UCLA last season after transferring from Arizona State.

Martin is a smaller player at 5-foot-8, which could be part of the reason he hasn't been fully discovered by the rest of the nation, but he was clearly one of UCLA's best defenders in 2025, finishing fourth on the team with 65 tackles and even contributing as a returner on kickoffs. This season, he'll take on a bigger leadership role after deciding to take a chance on the new staff. But he also has to hold up his end of the bargain.