One UCLA Transfer Could Change Everything on Defense

Bob Chesney’s first Power Four season of college football cannot come soon enough for Bruins fans. Following a terrific two seasons at James Madison after taking the reins from Curt Cignetti, it’s Chesney’s turn to take the world of college football by surprise.

Chesney’s arrival has completely transformed this 2026 Bruins team, as he brought in over 40 transfers from schools all around the country, and 20 freshmen set to enroll in the 2026 class.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so many new faces in place for UCLA, it can be difficult to get a grasp on what exactly the season may look like. While we don’t know for certain how this team will play together, we can look at individual players to get an idea of what’s in store for Bruins fans to get excited about.

One player in particular should generate a lot of excitement.

Sahir West Set To Disrupt Big Ten

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sahir West is a 6’3", 270-pound monster who is coming off an incredible redshirt freshman season at James Madison. Looking at his game film at James Madison, his motor is simply relentless. It's no wonder Bob Chesney wanted this guy to follow him to UCLA.

In 2025, as a redshirt freshman, West started all 14 games and recorded 45 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and seven sacks, acting as a constant force off the edge. In the 2025 Sun Belt title game, West showed out, putting up 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, both of which were Sun Belt title game records as a redshirt freshman. If there was any question as to whether or not he can perform on the biggest stage of his career, that door has been shut.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

West will be a source of constant disruption for opposing quarterbacks. His motor, pure strength, and effort are a nightmare to work against for sixty minutes. As a redshirt sophomore, he’ll have the opportunity to really become a leader on the defense, even as a first-year transfer.

Now he’ll join Chesney in Westwood and will face much tougher talent on the offensive side of the ball. While the competition talent may increase, West has all the tools to be able to succeed, and at a high level, in the Big Ten conference.

West's Trophy Case Is Piling Up Already

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass under the pressure of James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

West won a plethora of awards in his redshirt freshman season at James Madison. He took home The Athletic First Team Freshman All-American, Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, and the ECAC Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was also named JMU's Defensive Lineman of the Year and Second Team All-Sun Belt. Now his focus will be on adding some more hardware to his trophy collection, this time in blue and gold.

While UCLA as a team has flown under the radar, West has on a national level, and that could be a good thing for the Bruins. I’m certain that Big Ten offenses will learn soon enough, and Sahir West will be a name on everyone's scouting boards the rest of the season.