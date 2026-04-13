Cole Martin Talks Difficult Decision To Return to UCLA

Schools often face attrition when making a coaching change. UCLA football is no different. In fact, there was enough roster turnover this offseason that it could be considered a mass exodus.

However, the Bruins aren't starting over completely. Yes, there's an entirely new batch of players, and everyone on the roster will have to compete to earn a role this season, but a few players from the previous team have returned to play for the new staff, despite opportunities elsewhere.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Cole Martin explained his decision to do so at spring practice over the weekend after transferring to UCLA under the previous staff.

"Just being here in Los Angeles, California, it's the best place to play football in the world," Martin told members of the media. "Coach Chesney came in and sold that to us, and I believe it. Seeing how everything's coming together, seeing all the new pieces we brought in, everything's looking and working in our favor."

Sold on the Vision

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) gets by UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) and defensive back Cole Martin (21) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Of all the players with excuses to leave the program, Martin had to be near the top of the list. He is an LA kid, but his father, Demetrice, was UCLA's defensive backs coach last season and has since departed to Arizona State, where Cole spent an earlier season during his college career.

Staying with his dad and returning to Tempe had to have been an enticing option, but Bob Chesney sold Martin on his vision for the UCLA program.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney poses at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He wants to win, and for UCLA, that's all I want to do," Martin said. "Growing up as a kid, running around here, I just want to see this university back on top."

Martin recounted the exact moment he and a few teammates were sold on Chesney's vision.

A Simple Conversation

They had been working out at the facility, preparing for the season, regardless of where they would be playing. That's when Chesney walked in, and all it took was a simple conversation to convince them that there might be something brewing in Los Angeles.

"Coach Chesney came in, and we had a conversation with him," Martin recalled. "We all got with each other afterwards and were like, 'He's different.' Being able to have that conversation and be genuine with your brothers that you went through a hard season with and now you've got a coach that is trying to change the whole trajectory, you've got to believe in somebody, and he's somebody you can believe in."